Officers and civilian employees of the Yuma Police Department will once again participate in the Special Olympics Fuel of Dreams fundraiser.
According to YPD spokesperson Sgt. Lori Franklin, the event will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. today at the the Fry’s Grocery Store service station, 2350 S. 4th Ave.
Officers and civilian employees will pump gas for customers to collect donations for Special Olympics Arizona. They will also clean windshields if necessary.
Similar events are being held throughout the state. YPD typically collects $600 to $800 each year during the event.
“This is usually a pretty good event for us,” Franklin said. “Every dollar we can bring in helps the Special Olympics.”
The Fuel of Dreams fundraiser is one of the three events YPD holds each year to collect donations and raise awareness for the Special Olympics. The other two are Tip-A-Cop and the Scary & Safe Trick or Treat.
In addition to raising money for an important cause, Franklin said the fundraiser gives residents an opportunity to meet their police officers.
Also, anyone who donates $20 or more will have their name entered into a drawing to win a $500 gift card from Fry’s.
The drawing will be held by Special Olympics Arizona on Nov. 19.
Franklin added that all the officers and civilian employees who are participating have donated their time and have either come in after their shift or are doing so on their day off.
This year’s event, the 9th annual Fry’s Fuel of Dreams, is in memory of Chandler Police Officer David Payne, who on the day he died came in early and volunteered his time at the same type of event being held by his department.
