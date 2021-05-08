Due to the high cost of ammunition and a nationwide shortage, the Yuma Police Department has been searching for an alternative way to provide officers with firearms training – without having to send ammo down range.
The solution? A virtual reality firearms training simulator created by a company called Laser Ammo, which uses laser technology instead of actual live rounds.
Sgt. Lori Franklin said YPD actually bought the system last year with an $8,000 grant from the Caballeros de Yuma, but didn’t start using it until recently due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“With this, our officers can get reality-based firearms training in real-time,” Franklin said. “In addition to the trigger time it provides our officers, it also helps save money.”
The new system, which is essentially a computerized projector, offers several different levels of training with both stationary and moving targets. It is also portable and can be programmed for a wide range of different scenarios.
Another advantage the system has, according to Franklin, is that instructors will be able to help officers with any issues they have when shooting because it captures a variety of data each time one of the weapons is fired.
The system comes with Airsoft guns and AR-style long guns, but it also includes attachments that allow the officers to use their own duty weapon.
“The guns that come with it even have recoil, which makes it even more realistic,” Franklin said. “It also allows officers to use their own duty weapons so they can stay used to their own trigger pull.”
Franklin added that one of her favorite features of the new system is that YPD can create their own scenarios using images of Yuma as the backdrop, which helps to make the firearm training even more realistic.
Since the system is programmable, it can be used to create de-escalation and use-of-force scenarios, which will better train officers how to handle those types of incidents.
Franklin added that the new system won’t replace the need for using real ammunition entirely.
The Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board still requires that all law enforcement officers pass their yearly qualification exam using live ammunition.