It is almost time to ring in the New Year and Yuma police are warning that doing so with celebratory gun fire is not only illegal but can have deadly consequences.
Every New Year’s Eve, officers from the Yuma Police Department respond to numerous reports of “shots fired” within the city limits.
“Some people discharge a firearm into the air to bring in the New Year,” said Officer Christina Fernandez. “It is all about safety. We aren’t telling people not to have fun. We just want them to do it in a way that is not reckless or could kill someone.”
In addition to reminding the community that this type of behavior is a felony offense under Shannon’s Law, Yuma police would also like to encourage anyone who witnesses this type of criminal activity to report it immediately.
Shannon’s Law is named after Shannon Smith, a 14-year-old Phoenix girl who was killed by a stray bullet in June 1999.
The law refers to specific changes in Arizona statutes, enacted in 2000, making it a felony offense to discharge firearms randomly into the air.
Incidents of indiscriminate gunfire can lead to tragic consequences, and willfully discharging a weapon into the air that causes injury to another person can carry a felony charge that is punishable by up to two years in prison.
According to researchers, a bullet fired into the air can climb as high as two miles and stay in flight for more than a minute. When the bullet falls, it reaches a velocity of 200 to 700 feet per second.
It only takes a velocity of only 200 feet per second to penetrate a human skull.
Per Arizona Revised Statute 13-2904.6 Disorderly conduct: A person commits disorderly conduct if, with intent to disturb the peace or quiet of a neighborhood, family or person, or with knowledge of doing so, such person: Recklessly handles displays or discharges a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument.
This violation is a class 6 felony.
Fernandez said officers will respond, investigate and arrest anyone that is involved in this type of behavior.
