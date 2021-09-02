Yuma police are warning city residents that an Arizona Public Service (APS) scam is making its way around town again.
Sgt. Lori Franklin said the police department has gotten a lot of reports from residents saying they have recently received a phone call from someone claiming to be an APS employee.
“The scammers are spoofing their number so it shows up as the real APS phone number in the caller ID to get people to answer,” Sgt. Franklin said.
The person being called is then told that their utility bill is past due and their power will be shut off unless a payment is made within the next 30 minutes.
Sgt. Franklin said that unlike previous phone scams in which the victims are asked to send the money on a prepaid card, in this recent scam victims are asked to use a mobile payment service such as Venmo or Zelle.
“I guess the scammers have realized that a lot of people have caught on to the prepaid card approach,” Sgt. Franklin said.
There has been at least one victim locally, who lost several hundred dollars to this particular APS scam.
She added that if you receive one of these types of calls to immediately hang up and contact APS directly.
APS is aware of the scam and has provided the following information on it’s website:
Recognizing a Scam
- Threat to shut off: Scammers often contact customers claiming their utility bill is past due and service will be shut off unless a payment is made right away – usually within an hour or less.
- Request for immediate payment: Scammers may instruct customers to call them back after they purchase a prepaid card.
- Request for prepaid card: When the customer calls back, the scammer asks the customer for the prepaid card’s number, which grants instant access to the card’s funds, and the victim’s money is gone.
- Solar installers claiming to partner with APS: We do not sell or lease solar systems and are currently not in partnership with any solar installers to offer special deals or incentives by phone or door-to-door.
Protecting Yourself From Falling Victim
- If there is ever a question about the validity of an email, website or person claiming to be an APS representative, call our Customer Care Center immediately at 602-371-7171 to verify this information. Do not use a phone number the scammer provides.
- Scammers and robocallers sometimes use technology to modify what phone numbers and caller IDs. It’s called “Spoofing.” Be sure to hang up and dial our Customer Care Center directly if you get a “Spoofing” call.
- Never purchase a prepaid card to avoid service shut off. We will never require payment via a prepaid card or specify the method of payment customers should use.
- If someone threatens immediate shut off of service, hang up the phone, delete the email or shut the door. Customers with past due accounts receive advance shut off notification such as a bill message and/or door hanger, never a single notification one hour or less before shut off.
- The only valid phone numbers for the APS Customer Care Center are listed on customer bills and their website.
- Never share personal information or credit card information with an unverified source.
Steps to Take if You are Targeted
- APS encourages any customers targeted by scammers to report the incident to local law enforcement, as well as us at 602-371-7171 (800-253-9405) and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office at 602-542-5763.
- Call 911 if you ever feel you are in physical danger.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.