The Yuma Police Department is issuing a warning about “virtual kidnapping” scams after several members of the community called to report having received these type of phone calls over the past week.
Spokesperson Sgt. Lori Franklin explained that the “virtual kidnapping scam,” is an extortion attempt in which the caller claims to have abducted a loved one and demands a ransom for their safe return.
The caller then threatens to hurt or kill the loved one if the ransom is not paid, or if police are called. The sounds of a female crying or screaming hysterically can also be heard in the background.
“The callers are demanding a few thousand dollars for the loved ones safe return,” Franklin said. “Having someone screaming in the background terrifies the caller by adding an emotional element because it makes it hard to tell if the voice belongs to your loved one.”
Franklin said these types of calls have been around for more than a year, and thankfully no one in Yuma has fallen for it yet.
She added that the calls are coming from Mexico, based on the country code on the phone numbers, and that the caller speaks in Spanish.
To avoid becoming a victim, the FBI advises to look for these possible indicators:
• Multiple successive phone calls.
• Calls do not come from the “kidnapped” victim’s phone.
• Callers go to great lengths to keep you on the phone.
• Callers prevent you from calling or locating the “kidnapped” victim.
• Ransom money is only accepted via wire transfer service.
If you receive a phone call from someone who demands payment of a ransom for a kidnapped victim,
• Stay calm.
• Slow the situation down.
• Avoid sharing information about you or your family during the call.
• Listen carefully to the voice of the “kidnapped” victim.
• Attempt to call or determine the location of the “kidnapped” victim.
• Request to speak to the victim; ask for “proof of life”
• Ask questions for which only the victim would know answers.
• Request the kidnapped victim call back from his/her cell phone.
• Try to use another means of contacting the family member that has allegedly been kidnapped.
However, in most cases, there likely has been no abduction and the best course of action is just to hang up the phone.
