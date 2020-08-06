The Yuma Police Department has seen a rise in “smash-and-grab” burglaries and is reminding residents to always remove valuables from their vehicles.
The “smash-and-grab” technique is where the criminal sees an item in a vehicle and smashes the window to take it. These burglaries happen fast and leave you without your valuables and a broken window.
“What they can’t see won’t tempt them, so do not leave anything of value in plain sight,” said Sgt. Lori Franklin. “These criminals are opportunistic.”
Franklin added that the burglaries are usually happening around dusk and in the early morning hours, when it is light enough to see what’s in your vehicle, and still semi-dark enough to help the criminal linger around.
“We have had purses, cellphones, laptops, tablets, briefcases, backpacks and loose change stolen,” Franklin said.
While these burglaries seem to occur more in parking lots, Franklin said they can happen anywhere.
Yuma police advise residents to take the following steps to deter thieves:
• Remove or hide your valuables
• Roll your windows up
• Lock your vehicle
• Park in well-lit areas
• Park near surveillance cameras
• Tint windows
