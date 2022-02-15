Scrolling on your favorite social media sites is an easy way to stay connected with family and friends. It also happens to be a useful way to keep up with the latest deals for shopping, technology and other products.
However, Public Safety Technician Ashley McCleney, of the Yuma Police Department, cautions that they are also places where scammers place ads for phishing and commit other fraudulent activities.
A common scam is the advertising scam that portrays a legitimate business but actually is not. The ad will entice the viewer to click the ad or link in an attempt to get them to provide their personal information.
What can you do to protect yourself against this type of crime?
- Confirm a reputable business online through the Better Business Bureau.
- Only shop from reputable and familiar stores online.
- Look for the lock icon in the browser bar, and the URL starts with “https” rather than “http” while shopping online to verify if it is a secure website.
- If the deal is “too good to be true,” be cautious.
- Requested forms of payment stray from the normal methods. Examples include gift cards, green dot, wire transfers, etc.
- Contact the police department when in doubt.
If you have been the victim of this type of scam you should report it online at www.ic3.gov providing as much information as possible.
You may also file a police report with the Yuma Police Department. If you have any questions regarding this scam and believe you have been a victim, please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928)783-4421.
