Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series on the Yuma Drought Preparedness and Response Plan.” This story focuses on the steps outlined in the plan for the city and residents. The next story will review some of the specific concerns brought up by the City Council.
Yuma’s water has been long protected by its senior water rights, however, a worsening drought conditions might mean the rules governing the use of the Colorado River water might go out the window.
With the ongoing drought causing river water levels to dip to record lows, Yuma officials are looking into what steps the city, both as an organization and a community, can do to conserve water as the city moves from one stage to another.
In presenting the city’s updated drought plan, Jeremy McCall, director of utilities, noted that the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has started to “ring the bell pretty hard” to bring awareness to the current status of the river and how it’s going to impact users.
With less rain and snowmelt, the river is unable to accommodate all water allocations. “Water usage is far outpacing our 2019 projections,” McCall said, referring to the 2019 Drought Contingency Plan signed by Gov. Doug Ducey.
As a result, the bureau will enact cuts to some of the allocations. Yuma has had water compacts going back over 100 years. “Those shortages will not come to us under the current rules. However, if we hit that 1,020 acre-feet elevation (at Lake Mead), when the Bureau of Reclamation steps in and says, ‘I’m managing the river now,’ all those rules go out the window, and we’ll have to see what their decision is for shortages at that point,” McCall explained.
Yuma currently has an allocation of 67,000 acre-feet thanks to contracts that go back to the 19th century. The city uses 27,000 acre-feet to serve customers. Of that, 23,000 is from the Colorado River, and 4,000 is groundwater pumped out of two wells.
Yuma’s drought plan heavily focuses on outreach and educating customers on what they can do to conserve water. It has four stages, “increasing from just a concern to an emergency (when) we don’t have enough water purvey to our customers,” McCall noted.
In Stage 1, the current stage, the city issues a water warning. As an organization, the city will reduce water use, with 5% being the goal. The city will kick off an outreach effort in the next few days on how residents can participate.
In Stage 2, city staff will ask the council to declare a Stage 2 water alert, and the city will prioritize resources. “We’ll ask our staff and our heavy water users to reduce about 10% if they can, that is our goal. Again, education is the common theme,” McCall said.
The city will prioritize landscaping and turf watering needs and eliminate some outdoor water features.
For customers, the city will promote water conservation measures. “We want to start talking specifically about some of the high-end uses at home, such as swimming pools. Swimming pools can be a big leak,” McCall noted.
“Turf is a big water use. If you have turf at your house, up to 70% of your water demand at your house is for that green grass. We’re not asking anybody to get rid of green grass right now. We’re just saying, did you know that 70% of your water is going to your grass. Is that important to you? Do you recreate on that grass? Does it provide a beneficial use?”
The city will also talk about things like car washing. “Basically, what we’re saying is if you’re washing your car, we’ll educate and help you out, but flopping a hose down the driveway is not the most responsible thing to do during the drought. Have a shutoff nozzle. When you hose your car off, it shuts it off so you don’t have to run back to the spigot. Again, all educational information.”
In Stage 3, the city will look at more water reduction. “Reductions don’t impact our residents. We’re still able to meet our demand, but we’re seeing reductions on our side. So, Mayor, Council, we’ll ask you to do a Stage 3 water crisis,” McCall said.
The city will continue to prioritize how best to use water. “We have to decide what is important for our community,” he added.
One priority will be adding more ground wells. The majority of city water comes from the Colorado River, upwards of 95-96%. Groundwater wells would reduce this dependency on the surface water.
At this point, the organization will look at saving about 15% in water. “We start to look at winter grass. We restrict that and our irrigation at city facilities. So what are we doing at our parks? What’s our high priority?”
For customers, the city will ask them to prohibit construction watering between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. “You can do it overnight, at night, but during times of high evaporation, you lose a lot of water if you run a sprinkler for compaction and whatnot. So we’ll limit water usage during that time. Again, you see some of these more impact in areas where we’re asking for no ryegrass or winter lawns during stage 3,” he explained.
The city will also ask restaurants not to serve water and only do it upon request. And the city will publish a tree watering schedule.
Stage 4 is the end stage. “It’s where we don’t have enough water to meet our demand. There’s not enough water to serve our customers,” McCall said.
In Stage 4, the city will declare an emergency and further look at city projects, allocating water resources based on a priority list, and will turn to groundwater wells and other sources of water.
For the organization, the water reduction goal will be 20%. “We will not have winter grass unless it’s irrigated by effluent. We do have that resource and that’s one of the strategic plans for East Mesa Park. We’re looking at putting that right next to the Desert Dunes facility so that that water is not coming directly from our (river) allocation,” he said.
In addition, the city will not sell construction water. “That doesn’t mean it’s not available, but there’s other means to get it. You can get in by tank, elevated tank. You see that sometimes on some customers’ projects, but we will not use drinking water for that purpose.”
There will also be no seeding of lawns and no sod, and swimming pools will be covered during the day.
The city is also considering a residential surcharge for using too much water. “If you use a lot of water, you pay a high water bill,” McCall noted.
Same thing for industrial use. “You can still use it, but it will cost you a little bit more money. So if you use more than 500,000 gallons during a month, which is a 30-day billing cycle, you’ll have a surcharge. This is during a period when there’s not enough water to meet our demand. We’re focusing on life and safety commitments at this point,” he explained.
The last measure is a moratorium on new water connections. “We can’t grow if we don’t have enough water for our current customer base,” he added.
The Drought Preparedness and Response Plan is posted on the city website www.yumaaz.gov, under Utilities and Water Conservation.