Pride month is just around the corner and CCSS Yuma wants Yumans to know there’ll be safe-space events going on for all sorts and all ages. Short for Citizens Curating Safe Spaces, director and founder Peyton Ortiz explained that the group formed because of a need for events year-round.

“... We saw a need for more events than just once a year for pride and we didn’t even have pride after COVID,” she said. “So we needed pride but we saw the need for that to be year-round. And the LGBT community is old and young. It’s all different types of people. I try to have events that can cater to anybody. So no matter what scene you’re into, eventually you’ll see a safe-space event that sounds perfect for you.”

