Pride month is just around the corner and CCSS Yuma wants Yumans to know there’ll be safe-space events going on for all sorts and all ages. Short for Citizens Curating Safe Spaces, director and founder Peyton Ortiz explained that the group formed because of a need for events year-round.
“... We saw a need for more events than just once a year for pride and we didn’t even have pride after COVID,” she said. “So we needed pride but we saw the need for that to be year-round. And the LGBT community is old and young. It’s all different types of people. I try to have events that can cater to anybody. So no matter what scene you’re into, eventually you’ll see a safe-space event that sounds perfect for you.”
In addition to the regular support groups meeting weekly and monthly, this year’s calendar of events begins this Sunday and includes: Sober LGBT Mixer and Open Mic, Loud and Proud Karaoke, Pride March for Visibility, Pride Rave and Juneteenth Celebration.
The mixer is a free-entry event recommended for ages 14 and older and will have food available. Folks can sign up to perform music, comedy or any other act they might like. For karaoke at Red Moon Ale House, participants can sing their hearts out and make signs for the march on Friday, June 2.
The march is open to people of all ages. Starting at Maverick Inn at 7 p.m., the march will proceed down 4th Avenue to Giss and finally through Main Street to Red Moon Ale House. Participants will need to stick to sidewalks and crosswalks to avoid blocking traffic. At different points of the route, volunteers will be running water bottle stations. For those in need of a wheelchair-accessible or shorter route, Heritage Library has been marked as a good point from which to join the march.
The Pride Rave and Juneteenth Celebration will be for ages 18+ and 21+ respectively. The rave is a neon foam party where attendees can stay cool with the bubbles as they dance. It’s considered the main pride event for adults in Yuma. The Juneteenth celebration is hosted in partnership with KIZY Radio 91.5 FM. According to Ortiz, the celebration will be more of an “adult, family-style barbecue where we’re all hanging out, there’s games and just general partying.” It’s meant to serve as another option since the community already has a family-friendly event.
For those who may not be in the LGBT community but may still wish to partake in the events, Ortiz noted that everyone’s welcome.
“Everybody’s welcome,” she said. “It’s not just LGBT people. It’s anybody who’s willing to respect their space: you know, respect pronouns once you know them and things like that. As long as you respect the safe space, anybody’s welcome. I have vendors and performers who are and aren’t part of the community.”
When asked about potential safety concerns, Ortiz stated that there will be folks serving as security around and will blend in with the crowd.
“It’s definitely a scary world but I think that makes it more important,” she affirmed. “Pride matters everywhere and I think it matters to more people than you think it matters to. Even here in Yuma, which people traditionally think of as like old school and not with the times. Even here, it is such a huge community and without somebody out there making all of this visible, they feel like they’re the only ones but there are so many that all feel like they’re the only one.
“By putting these events out there and making sure everyone sees that this exists and that it’s safe, the more and more people are feeling comfortable to come out and participate.”
In addition to the partnerships behind the calendar of pride events, one special organization has stepped up to support CCSS Yuma’s cause for a full year:
“Yuma Regional Medical Center proudly supports the LGBTQ+ community and honors the unique needs and experiences of every person who receives care,” provided YRMC in a statement. “In pursuit of building a healthier tomorrow, YRMC strives to create a safe and welcoming environment for every patient and family – regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. Through our support of Pride Month, we aim to raise awareness about the healthcare needs of the LGBTQ community and break down barriers that contribute to health disparities.
“Rooted in community, we commit to fostering equality, inclusion and understanding for LGBTQ+ healthcare needs so that all can receive the highest level of care with sensitivity and empathy. On behalf of YRMC, we wish you all a Happy Pride.”
The calendar of Yuma Pride events are as follows:
Sober LGBT Mixer and Open Mic (Free Entry)
Sunday, May 28 @ Old St. Paul’s Event Center (645 S. 2nd Ave) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Recommended for ages 14 and up, the mixer is “a great opportunity to connect with people in Yuma, make friends and have a blast! There will be something for everyone: All genres of music, food, open mic/talent show, card games and more.” Any kind of performance is welcome. Text 928-224-2996 to sign up.
Loud and Proud Karaoke Night + Pride Sign Making
Monday, May 29 @ Red Moon Ale House (130 S. Main St.) from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Regular karaoke night for all ages plus “making our signs for the upcoming pride march. Bring poster board and markers if you can but we will have extras for anyone who needs them.” There’s no admission cost but attendees are encouraged to buy some drink or food from Red Moon.
2nd Annual Yuma Pride March for Visibility
Friday, June 2, starting @ Maverick Inn (1460 S. 4th Ave) and ending at Red Moon Ale House, from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
An event for all ages, folks meet up to walk down 4th Avenue, Giss and ultimately, Main Street. Folks who prefer to walk shorter distances are welcome to join at any part of the route but Heritage Library has been marked as a good start for an accessible route to those in wheelchairs or in need of a shorter walk. Water bottle stations will be available throughout the route. Participants will need to stay on sidewalks and use crosswalks to keep safe.
2nd Annual Yuma Pride Rave
Saturday, June 10 @ Arizona Marketplace (3351 S Ave 4E) from 8 p.m.
For ages 18 and up only, this neon foam party will be a cool-but-not-slippery safe space to dance. Attendees are advised that they “will get wet so dress accordingly. The beer will be colder, the bass will be harder and the fun will last longer.”
Juneteenth Celebration, in partnership with KIZY Radio 91.5 FM
Friday, June 16 @ Old St. Paul’s Event Center (645 S. 2nd Ave) from 7 p.m.
For ages 21 and older only, the Juneteenth celebration will have food trucks, vendors, a beer and wine bar, games and live music. For more information, call 928-235-5328.
Throughout the month, regular support group meetings for one•n•ten and PFLAG Yuma will still be occurring. one•n•ten is an LGBTQ+ youth support group for ages 11-24 that meets every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Text 81010 to @yuonenten for address and updates. PFLAG Yuma is for any age and meets twice monthly at the Yuma Center for Spiritual Living (781 S. 2nd Ave). In June, PFLAG Yuma will be meeting on Saturday, June 3 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday, June 21 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.