The Yuma City Council on Wednesday canvassed the city’s results of the Aug. 2 primary election, making the results both final and official.
Voters went to the polls to elect or nominate candidates for the offices of mayor, three at-large seats on the council and presiding municipal court judge. According to the city charter, any candidate receiving 50% plus one of all ballots cast in the primary is elected to office.
Mayor Doug Nicholls received 6,708 votes, or 58% of the ballots cast, while challenger Karen Watts, a current council member, netted 4,432 votes, or 39%.
Presiding Judge James Coil ran uncontested to keep his seat. He garnered 9,413 votes, or 82%.
Consequently, Nicholls and Presiding Judge James Coil are re-elected to four-year terms starting in January.
Candidates for council will move to the general election in November at a rate of two candidates per seat. Reflecting 11,580 ballots cast, the six candidates with the most votes moving forward to the Nov. 8 general election are the following: Gary Knight, 5,095 votes, or 44% of the ballots cast; Arturo Morales, 4,482 votes, or 39%; Robert Scarborough, 2,695 votes, or 24%; Carol Smith, 4,043 votes, or 35%; Edward Thomas, 2,581 votes, or 23%; and Nicolle Wilkinson, 3,396 votes, or 30%.
William Craft, the remaining candidate who received 1,811 votes, or 16%, did not qualify to continue his race for a council seat.
Percentages reflect the total number of ballots cast, rather than a percentage of the total number of votes cast, because council seats are considered at-large and each ballot may contain up to three votes for members of the council.