The Yuma City Council on Wednesday canvassed the city’s results of the Aug. 2 primary election, making the results both final and official.

Voters went to the polls to elect or nominate candidates for the offices of mayor, three at-large seats on the council and presiding municipal court judge. According to the city charter, any candidate receiving 50% plus one of all ballots cast in the primary is elected to office.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you