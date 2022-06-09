Each month, the inmates at the Arizona State Prison Complex (ASPC) in Yuma have the opportunity to support a charitable cause. In these monthly fundraisers at the Yuma Prison, inmates can purchase a specialty item such as a particular deodorant or a special meal like pizza when the Super Bowl comes around.
These items and meals can be quite exciting in themselves, but the leadership at the prison share that the inmates also look forward to participating in the fundraiser when they see where their money’s going to help. Sometimes, they even share suggestions for which cause the fundraiser of the month will raise money toward.
Deputy Warden of Operations Anthony Coleman explained that inmates are able to contribute through the money they earn working in prison or through the money they already have. The inmates are made aware of what the fundraiser will be ahead of time so that they can plan and save for the occasion.
In May, representatives for the ASPC Yuma Complex presented a check of $1,042.34 to the Yuma Council for CASA Inc (YCCI). YCCI provides funds for Court Appointed Special Advocates, a program that connects volunteer advocates with children who’ve been abused or neglected to ensure that their voices are heard as the courts make decisions in their best interests.
“A lot of times when people build a prison in their backyard, in their community, it’s just that: a prison,” Coleman said. “But we get a chance to give back to the community. And as someone said outside, no child should have to go with unserved needs. And this is our opportunity and the inmates’ opportunity in this community to say, ‘Hey, look, I messed up in this community, I want to give back to this community.’ And I can’t think of a better place to do that for the kids.”
Yuma Juvenile Justice Center Director Edward Gilligan affirmed that the donation is a meaningful one since funding an organization that meets the immediate and emergent needs of foster care children limits the likelihood of a child ending up incarcerated.
“The thing that matters to me the most about this moment is that when we look at our work in corrections, what’s happening here today is the curious picture of rehabilitative services for adults who are incarcerated and an opportunity for them in a meaningful way to give back,” he said. “And on the other side of our spectrum of justice is youth, who–by no personal responsibility whatsoever–are thrust into a system with unmet needs … These funds help those children meet those unmet needs.”
The needs covered by YCCI vary greatly, but they range from meeting medical needs and clothing needs to transportation needs and even the costs of participation in extracurricular activities. For those interested in joining the inmates in supporting YCCI, visit http://yumacouncilforcasa.com/. To learn more about CASA, visit http://CASAofYumaCounty.org.
