Yuma city staff recommended an expenditure budget of $410 million for fiscal year 2022-23 to the council during a Tuesday work session.
The proposed budget is 18% less than the prior year because the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System unfunded liability of $30 million was taken out of the total budget. If left in, the budget would reflect an 8% increase.
Finance Director Doug Allen explained that the PSPRS was separated because it “really skews the numbers.” The city issued a bond sale to pay off the unfunded liability.
Staff also recommended no increase to the property tax levy, which refers to the tax collection, however, it presented two options for council consideration. The flat tax levy lowers the tax rate by 3.3% but maintains the same base levy as last fiscal year plus new construction. Since this is not considered a tax base levy increase, a Truth-in-Taxation notice and public hearing on increasing the tax levy would not be required.
A flat primary property tax rate of $2.1930 would mean an annual tax levy of $219.30 for a home valued at $100,000.
The city’s maximum levy for fiscal year 2023 is $15.4 million The recommended option with no tax increase would bring in an additional $303,000, still under the maximum levy the city would be allowed to assess by state law.
The second option would be to continue at the maximum levy, which lowers the property tax rate by 1.4%, but due to hikes in assessed values, it would increase the tax levy by 2% for the existing tax base plus new construction. This option would require a Truth in Taxation notice and public hearing.
A 2% increase would mean a primary property tax rate of $2.2370, which means if a home is valued at $100,000, the annual tax levy would be $223.70.
Overall, assessed property values in the city increased 5.1% compared to last year. This includes an increase of 3.4% to base properties and 2.1% increase of new construction.
Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton noted that all revenues are up and exceed the budgeted amounts from last year. The city also continues to see record numbers in building permits and construction activities.
However, he noted that the city is being “very cautious. We don’t know what the economy is going to do” due to inflation, war, global pandemic and other factors that could impact the economy.
The proposed budget includes a five-year Capital Improvement Plan and a series of designated contingency funds for future needs and to provide flexibility in dealing with inflation, supply chain delays, labor markets and other economic factors.
These contingencies are designated for specific purposes. All unused funds at the end of the fiscal year would return to the general fund balance and be carried forward to the next year.
The proposed budget includes 1,023 employees, with eight new positions. To keep up with inflation, the proposed budget contains pay raises. Non-step employees would receive a 4% increase in July and a 2% adjustment in January. Step-plan employees would receive a one-step adjustment increase of 3-5% in July and a 3% adjustment increase in January.
New employees hired after April 29 would be eligible to receive the second increase in January.
Health insurance costs increased 2%, however, the city will be absorbing it and employees will not see an increase to their monthly premiums. In addition, the city will be contributing an additional $25 per month toward dependent care.
The budget includes just over $23 million in American Rescue Plan Act grant funds. This year, ARPA funds were pulled out of the general fund and put into a separate fund.
The budget also includes several major projects, including expansion of the Desert Dunes Reclamation Facility paid with bond sale proceeds of $86 million, a $10.6 million federal grant in support of a new multimodal transportation center and the new Yuma Fire Department Station No. 7, located at Avenue 8½E and Desert Springs Drive.
It also includes the first phase of the East Mesa Park construction, improvements to the Kennedy Regional Park and Skate Park and East Wetlands Park and citywide playground replacements.
Other capital projects include the first phase of the city’s intelligent transportation system, technology upgrades to City Hall Room 190 and matching grant funds to the Yuma Multiversity Campus and Yuma Spaceport development.
Simonton noted that the city needs to “get a jump on” the spaceport opportunity this year because companies are looking to launch satellites from within the U.S.
He also pointed out that a lot of these “exciting” capital projects are one-time expenses so the city is not over extending itself.
The council is scheduled to have another budget work session on May 17, during which officials will take a closer look at the Capital Improvement Plan and Public Safety Personnel Retirement System.
At the May 18 regular meeting, the council will consider adopting the proposed budget and CIP. Allen noted that the tentative budget sets the ceiling. The budget can still be changed, but the ceiling must stay the same.
On June 15, the council will consider adopting the final budget and CIP and hold a Truth in Taxation hearing if required. The adoption of tax levies is scheduled for July 6.