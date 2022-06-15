Yuma Proving Ground celebrated the U.S. Army’s 247th birthday on Tuesday with a multitude of events, including a competitive 5K run around the base to start the day.
Prior to the start of the run, YPG Commanding Officer Col. Patrick McFall spoke about the commitment made by those who chose to wear the uniform.
“When we all enlisted, we raised our right hand to swear to defend the Constitution,” McFall said, who enlisted 25 years ago. “It is all I’ve known my entire adult life. It’s all most of us have probably known.”
He said one reason the Army’s birthday is so important is that it recognizes that soldiers have fought and died to preserve the country’s freedom.
McFall then proudly turned, and in a gesture contrary to what is normally done, saluted the soldiers who were assembled and thanked them for their service.
“Sometimes traditions have to be broken to honor what we love,” he stated.
Following the run, soldiers and civilians from the YPG workforce were invited to take part in a breakfast provided by the post’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation building.
Those who attended got a special visit from Child and Youth Services students who sang the Army song.
The day’s festivities ended with the annual cake-cutting in which the first slices were given to the youngest and oldest soldiers on base.
As the country’s first fighting force, the U.S. Army was formed in 1775 by the Constitutional Congress on behalf of the original 13 colonies to fight in the Revolutionary War.
Since then, the Army has grown to include around 485,000 active-duty soldiers stationed around the world and has become the largest branch of the U.S. military.
