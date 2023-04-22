Yuma Proving Ground celebrates Earth Day

To celebrate Earth Day, YPG Environmental Sciences Division personnel got a hand from school children at YPG’s James D. Price Elementary School to plant a variety of Palo Verde, Ironwood, Honey Mesquite, and Desert Willow in one of the parks in YPG’s Howard Cantonment Area. “We’re planting these trees for them,” said Daniel Steward, YPG Wildlife Biologist. “It’s going to take 10 or 15 years for these trees to even look like trees. These kids will be able to enjoy the trees we plant today for a lifetime to come.”

 Photo courtesy of YPG

At U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG), every day is Earth Day.

As a natural laboratory for testing virtually every piece of equipment in the U.S. Army’s ground combat arsenal, YPG has a vested interest in responsible ecological stewardship.

