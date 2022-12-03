YPG writer

In late October, Yuma Proving Ground employee Richard Gillmor published a book now being sold on Amazon, titled “Almost Immortal” which centers around vampires living in the future.

Richard Gillmor served in the U.S. Marines and currently works at Yuma Proving Ground as an information technology specialist, a position he’s held for 18 years.

His team provides live operational video coverage of testing and data so leaders can make real-time decisions. Now, Gillmor can add author to his list of achievements.

