The Lower Colorado River Basin has reached Tier 2 drought shortage conditions, according an announcement made by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation
However, predetermined water cuts will take place in central Arizona. Yuma County, including its municipalities and agriculture industry, are not directly affected at this point.
“Down at Yuma County, whether it’s the city of Yuma or whether it is agriculture, our priorities are such that we are not affected by a Tier 2 drought shortage, just as we were not affected by Tier 1 drought shortage, and therefore agriculture and the city of Yuma does not stand to lose any water under the statements and the conditions set forth today by Reclamation,” explained Yuma water attorney Wade Noble, who also serves as chairman of the Colorado River Water Users’ Association Resolutions Committee.
Arizona has six water priorities, with the top water rights going to priorities 1-3. Yuma’s water users fall under the first set of priorities and are not subject to water cuts under the current Drought Contingency Plan, an agreement between the federal government, states, water users and Mexico for voluntary water cuts and conservation efforts.
Still, the ongoing drought and potential water shortages worries Yuma County users as water is a vital resource for the local agricultural industry, which produces the majority of America’s winter vegetables.
“We’re talking about North American tables during the winter produce season that receive food from our area. It’s a unique area, and you can’t replicate it anywhere else,” Noble said.
Although Yuma County water users are not directly affected by Tuesday’s announcement, they still expressed concern with the ongoing drought conditions that are causing the river to drop to unprecedented levels.
“We are very concerned about the drought conditions on the Colorado River,” Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton said. “Although today’s announcement does not immediately impact the City of Yuma’s water supplies, we are very mindful of our responsibility to protect the Colorado River. We continue to work with our local irrigation partners and the state to find solutions that protect our residents and industries, including agriculture, while also doing our part to preserve the supply.”
Yuma County Administrator Ian McGaughey shared similar concerns. “Yuma County has a critical relationship with the Colorado River. We depend on the river in so many ways. It’s the source of livelihood for so many of our residents and an essential component of our agricultural industry. The implementation of Tier 2 restrictions by the Bureau of Reclamation demonstrates the severity of the drought and the need for making smart decisions that protect our future,” McGaughey said.
For Tom Davis, general manager of the Yuma County Water Users’ Association, the announcement was not what he expected. “There was a lot of drama, and not a lot of new news,” he said.
Previous to Tuesday’s announcement, Davis said, “there was kind of a threat of 2 to 4 million acre-feet. That was not mentioned today, was it? There was a threat of, ‘We’ve got to see a plan by a certain date, or we’re going to take action,’ that wasn’t mentioned today,”
However, Davis pointed out “cryptic comments that kind of left some of us wondering exactly what’s up.” The Bureau of Reclamation indicated that it would evaluate efficiencies and use of water, both urban and ag, and would also look at system losses and how they could be applied or charged. System losses occur through evaporation and other natural processes such as photosynthesis.
“The process of it being in the reservoir and moving down the Yuma Valley cost water that was not assigned to anyone. It seemed that maybe they were considering charging those system losses to those that divert water, whether they are agriculture or municipal contractors,” Davis noted.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR YUMA COUNTY
The Bureau of Reclamation’s announcement on Tuesday focused on how it will operate for the year 2023. Each year in August, a 24-month study updates what models expect to happen with regards to the river in the coming years.
Last year, Noble noted, the modeling predicted that Lake Mead would drop below 1,075 feet, leading to the first-ever Tier 1 shortage conditions. This year, the modeling shows that on Jan. 1, 2023, Lake Mead will have dropped below 1,050 feet, triggering predetermined Tier 2 shortage conditions.
“The cuts that are being described really are nothing more than what we had planned to do when we entered a Tier 2 shortage situation,” Noble said. “So when you see that there’s additional cuts that are coming to Arizona and Nevada, it’s not additional cuts, it’s cuts that were planned for if we ever went to Tier 2 shortage.”
Central Arizona water users, which do not include Yuma, have already planned to decrease their water use by an additional 21%. Tier 2 shortage conditions also call for Mexico and Nevada to make more cuts.
Although Yuma County is not affected by Tier 2 drought shortages, Noble believes local communities and farmers can still help. “There has got to be a lot more water left in the river, and the state and agriculture are working very hard to figure out a solution so that you can leave the water in Lake Mead that is necessary to sustain the system,” he said.
“And Yuma County agriculture has been working very hard in proposing a program that would reduce our water use by one acre-foot per irrigated acre within our area and that would be around 185,000 acre-feet. If we were able to work with the other agriculture areas in the lower basin, we could add, we believe, a million acre-feet total,” Noble said.
However, in Yuma County, that would mean cutting back on growing food that is consumed in the northern hemisphere of America. To prevent food shortages, farmers would need help.
“To take a cut of one acre-foot per acre, we say give us the ability to recover from the reduction in crop production, so that we can return to the levels that we’re at now, or at least approach those levels, through increases in technology, water use, plants, seeds, whatever it takes to get more productive in the food that we eat, so that we don’t suffer food shortages, or at least food decreases that affect the people of the United States and Canada,” Noble said.
In Yuma County, it would cost farmers about $1,500 an acre-foot to keep up crop levels with less water. “It’s the first time ever you hear Yuma farmers saying, ‘OK, we will reduce what we’re growing in order to protect the river, but we need to have some help so that we can grow more with less water,” Noble noted.
Some of this funding could come from the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes $4 billion for drought relief in the western United States, secured by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, with the help of Sen. Mark Kelly.
“It’s going to go a long ways to help with this problem,” Noble said.
“They’re not talking about a fallowing program where they say, ‘OK, you guys don’t grow this anymore or you don’t grow on this land anymore.’ The farmer gets to decide what he’s going to grow and how he’s going to use the water that he has available to them. It’s not dictated by the government.”
The focus for now is on reducing diversions from Lake Mead so more water stays in the reservoir. “We won’t take any more in our water order that we’re entitled to have, beyond what we’ve agreed to take, and so that stays right in the river, in the lake, and never comes out,” Noble said.
He sees a need for water users to continue working together. “This is something that is a natural disaster that you can see coming, and if you avoid looking at it in the face, then it’s going to cause very harsh results in people’s food supply and their lives. And you simply can’t let the river crash. So we should be doing more than we’re doing, that is, the entire seven basin states should be doing more than they’re doing. But we think we might be able to get there and live together and cooperate and help each other more,” he said.
In spite of the current dire drought conditions, Noble remains hopeful. “You can’t beat drought, and the only way that drought changes is if it rains and snows more,” Noble said. “Droughts happen, and they end, at least so far, they have all ended … When this drought ends, no one can say. Will it end? We expect it to end.”