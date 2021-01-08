The Yuma City Council on Wednesday reallocated $680,146 in federal grant funds to a cost-shared rental assistance program.
Following notification by the Housing America Corporation that it would be declining HOME grant awards from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Yuma County HOME Consortium saw an opportunity for the creation of a new program.
The consortium agreed that the rental assistance program was a high priority given the housing uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The consortium had awarded Housing America Corporation $162,489 in 2018; $277,657 in 2019 and $240,000 in 2020 in HOME grants. In September, the agency notified the consortium that it was canceling the grant agreements and returning the funds. City staff did not say why the agency declined the awards.
The Consortium Board met to consider how to reallocate the funds and agreed on the rental assistance program. According to a staff report, this program furthers the council’s strategic outcome for a “safe and prosperous” city. Staff noted that “the provision of rental assistance prevents or eliminates homelessness, creating a safe living environment for our lowest-income residents.”
Because of the pandemic, HUD is allowing Community Housing Development Organization funds to be reprogrammed into other eligible affordable housing activities if necessary.
The key elements of program include:
Rental assistance for Yuma County residents who are low-income, as defined by HUD. The assistance would be for a maximum of 12 months.
Distribution of the assistance throughout the county on a population basis.
Cost-sharing of rent. The tenant will pay 30% of the rent, and the program will pay the balance directly to the landlord on behalf of the tenant. Security and utility deposits would be allowable, when applicable, and rents must comply with HUD’s allowable rents for Yuma County.
Participant selection prioritizes people who are currently homeless or have a pending eviction notice. Secondary priority is for people paying more than 40% of their income for housing and people who can demonstrate a continuing financial impact from COVID-19.
The council also authorized an agreement with the Housing Authority of the City of Yuma to administer the program. HACY has agreed to administer the program in close coordination with other housing providers in the county to ensure an equitable distribution of the assistance throughout the county.
This program is closely modeled after the Section 8/Housing Choice Voucher program that HACY currently administers and has trained staff, existing protocols and expertise to oversee the technical elements of the program, staff noted.
In other action, the council adopted an ordinance that amends the 2021 budget to authorize a transfer of funds due to proceeds expected from the sale of bonds to pay off the debt owed for police and firefighter pensions.
The city plans to make two payments to the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System, with the first payment of $35 million in February. Since Arizona law prohibits the city from spending more than its current annual budget, the council needs to authorize a transfer of the funds to make the payment possible.