The City of Yuma, in collaboration with the Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition and the Mayor’s Drug Free Communities Task Force, was awarded a $125,000 community engagement grant.
The Drug-Free Communities Support Program at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention funds the grant, which is renewable annually, for a total of $625,000 over five years. Yuma is one of only 201 new nationwide recipients to be awarded this grant cycle.
The steps to successfully obtain this grant took place over several years and involved the cooperation and involvement of leaders at both the local and federal level. Mayor Doug Nicholls shared that during visits to Washington, D.C., he was able to establish strong working relationships and advocate on behalf of Yuma residents for this grant opportunity.
“This Yuma community-wide grant will provide the needed funding to truly impact change for our future. This is not just about our youth, but the whole illegal drug culture that perpetuates the cycle of drug abuse,” Nicholls said. “We thank the Trump Administration’s Office of National Drug Control Policy for reaching out to Yuma about this grant and supporting the drug-free lifestyle in Yuma. And I would like to thank all the local partners throughout the county who have jumped on board to make this a reality.”
The grant supports the collaborative work of the city, Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition and the Mayor’s Drug Free Communities Task Force, which work to foster drug-free lifestyles among area youth and create a healthier community. The funding will be used to raise awareness about the community’s mental health and drug abuse rehabilitation services.
“The Coalition is excited that the Yuma community was awarded this much needed grant. The funds will help us expand prevention efforts in the community by providing training education, prevention awareness, and events that will help educate the public on the dangers of drugs and alcohol,” said Nadia Orozco, chair of the Yuma Anti-Drug Coalition.
The DFC, created by the Drug-Free Communities Act of 1997, is the nation’s leading effort to mobilize communities to prevent youth substance use. Directed by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, the program provides grants to community coalitions to strengthen the infrastructure among local partners to create and sustain a reduction in local youth substance use.
Recognizing that local problems need local solutions, DFC-funded coalitions engage multiple sectors of the community and employ a variety of environmental prevention strategies to address local substance use problems, a city press release stated.
By funding organizations like the Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition, the DFC ensures communities adopt a balanced and comprehensive approach to reducing substance abuse in their neighborhoods, the press release said.
For Fiscal Year 2020, ONDCP awarded 733 grants, the highest number in the program’s 20 year history. As a result, DFC awarded 201 new and competing continuation grants and funded 532 coalitions continuing in a 5-year cycle. This represents a $91.4 million investment for community coalitions in all 50 states.