Yuma Regional Medical Center will restart elective surgeries on Monday, after Gov. Doug Ducey lifted the executive order that postponed all non-emergency surgeries until after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“First and foremost, we’re very appreciative,” said Dr. Robert Trenschel, CEO of YRMC. “We believe our voices were heard, not only us, but other rural hospitals across Arizona, and we are able to provide elective surgeries if we can do so safely.”
YRMC stopped all elective and non-urgent surgeries before the governor’s order on March 19 to conserve hospital equipment and protective gear. The suspension of non-urgent surgeries and procedures cost YRMC about $400,000 a day in net revenue.
Hospital officials around the state, including YRMC, had asked the governor to allow them to restart the surgeries. On April 22, the governor removed the restrictions for hospitals, health care facilities and providers that meet certain criteria, which includes demonstrating greater than a 14-day supply of personal protective equipment; ensuring adequate staffing and beds; and testing patients prior to surgery and all at-risk health care workers.
Facilities must also ensure appropriate discharge plans for patients being transferred to nursing care facilities, including diagnostic testing for COVID-19; implement a universal symptom screening process for staff, patients and visitors; establish an enhanced cleaning process for waiting areas; and prioritize the restart of elective surgeries based on urgency.
Facilities that meet the specified standards must receive approval from the Arizona Department of Health Services before resuming elective surgeries. YRMC received the go-ahead from ADHS on Tuesday, allowing the local hospital to restart surgeries on Friday, but the hospital decided to start on Monday.
The main reason for starting next week is to allow the staff to make sure all necessary equipment and staff are in place and that there is enough time to test patients scheduled for surgery. It takes about five days to get the test results back from the lab.
“We’re not going to go full gangbusters day one,” Deb Aders, chief nursing officer, adding that YRMC is restarting surgeries slowly “to make sure we had the process down and working flawlessly.”
Dr. Trudie Milner, vice president of operations, described it as a “complex, intricate process” that takes time. First, she noted, the hospital needs to verify that all the needed staff and supplies are available. “The hospital has done a tremendous job in making sure we have all of the needed resources, but we need time to make sure everything is in place,” she said.
All rooms must be staffed with nurses and tech support staff, and the surgeons who will perform the surgeries must have time to prioritize which patients they should operate on first, second, third, fourth and so on.
TESTING FOR THE VIRUS
All patients will be tested for COVID-19 prior to being admitted. The first day of patient testing was scheduled for Thursday.
Then patients will be asked to self-quarantine “so they’re not out and about picking up the virus in the interim,” Trenschel explained.
The patients are screened again when they go into the hospital for their surgery. If a patient displays symptoms, then they will be turned away and only allowed in for an emergency procedure; they will be given the appropriate protective gear to wear.
In addition, staff members are also being screened and tested to make sure they have not been exposed to the virus. Trenschel noted that YRMC has enough protective gear and test kits, about 1,200, to test staff and patients. “We’re fortunate that we do have an appropriate amount of testing.”
Normally the hospital runs 18 operating rooms a day, with about 40 surgeries taking place. Lately, the hospital has had between four and six operating rooms running, with about a dozen or less emergency surgeries taking place a day since March 19. That translates to about 30 people a day not getting surgeries close to seven weeks. In total, Trenschel calculates that about 1,200 patients have had their surgeries put off.
To start, 10 operating rooms will be allocated for the surgeries for those “most in dire need,” he said. Then the surgeries will “ramp up” in the following weeks. The hospital hopes to return to normal in three to four weeks.
Well, not quite “normal,” Trenschel added. “Not all’s normal yet, but at least we’re taking the step towards normalcy.” It all depends on the amount of testing and PPE it has. “If at any point in time, we find we are running low, we will have to dial back the surgery schedule again,” Trenschel said.
IS IT SAFE?
For the most part, Trenschel noted, patients have been happy to learn that their surgeries are back on. But then they want to know if it’s safe. “It’s certainly a very valid concern,” he said.
He acknowledged that “some people may be putting it off because they’re afraid to come in. We certainly don’t want that.” Trenschel promises the “safest possible care to the patients that are coming through the doors here.” He noted that he’s so confident in the safety and methodologies being used that he would put himself and his family through a surgery if needed.
Aders noted that the precautions go both ways. Not only are patients screened and outfitted in protective gear; employees are also monitored for symptoms and exposure and outfitted in protective gear, such includes masks, face shields and gowns.
Milner noted that “ever since the pandemic really began to impact our hospital,” YRMC has increased the amount of cleaning that is done throughout the organization “to be absolutely sure” that the risk of infection is reduced.
This includes restricting visitors, which is “always a hard thing to do,” Milner said. “We don’t necessarily want to keep people from the hospital or be here to support their family member, but it’s been absolutely essential, not only for the protection of patients that are in the hospital but also of staff.”
Those restrictions will still apply for patients undergoing surgery. Aders explained that a family member or person may drop off a patient and when the procedure is over and the patient is stable and able to go home, the hospital will contact the family member or designated person to come and pick up the patient. The person will be told where to meet the patient, usually the front door.
If the patient is admitted, the visitor will be able to see that the patient is stable and recovering from surgery. “Usually that’s the reassurance people need,” Aders said. The visitor will be able to see the room and that the patient is settled into the bed and “everything is working well.”
They will also be instructed in how they can use technology to stay in contact with the patient.
BACK TO WORK
“I’m most appreciative and thankful for the patients, that they will be able to get the procedures they’ve been waiting for,” Trenschel said. “It’s daunting for patients to have to gear up mentally and physically for a surgery and then have it on hold for an indefinite period of time. It’s an emotional whipsaw, especially if they’re in pain and discomfort.”
Restarting elective surgeries and procedures, such as diagnostic imaging and mammography, also means a return to work for hundreds of staff members that have not been working.
“When we don’t have work, hourly staff that is relying on that work, they go home. I feel very good that we will get staff back to work,” Trenschel said.
“It’s good news all around. Staff will be able to get back to work. The patients will get the care they need. The surgeons will be back at work, and the hospital will be running efficiently,” he noted.