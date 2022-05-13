The Yuma City Council recently adopted a slew of new ordinances. One ordinance transfers city property to adjacent property owners after the city discovered the developer built their outside walls within the city right-of-way containing an electric transmission line.
The ordinance declared the property at the northwest corner of 25th Lane and Avenue C as surplus and vacated the right-of-way to five parcels of the Park West Unit No. 1 subdivision.
A staff report explained that the council approved the subdivision plat in 2013. This past August, one of the property owners decided to build a pool in the backyard. This is when the city learned that the developer who built the homes installed the outside walls of Lots 82-86 along Avenue C east of each parcel’s property line and within the city’s right-of-way containing an Arizona Public Service electric transmission line.
The five parcels have been fully developed with single-family homes, rear yard landscaping and other improvements on the city right-of-way that contains the APS transmission line, the report stated.
As a result, the city right-of-way and APS transmission line are in the backyards of the five parcels and are not accessible to the city nor the utility provider who maintains the transmission line.
In addition, the report points out, due to the location of the transmission line in the enclosed portion of each rear yard, there is a potential public safety issue for property owners seeking to improve their properties.
The Hall Companies, developer of Park West Unit No. 1, agreed to relocate the transmission line to the city’s right-of-way east of the perimeter walls of the five parcels. The city agreed to relinquish the right-of-way enclosed by the walls and transfer ownership to the adjacent property owners.
One ordinance ratified the acquisition of an easement west of the southwest corner of East Palo Verde Street and South Avenue 3E.
According to a staff report, a property owner claiming a defect in a sanitary sewer line asserted that the city had the responsibility for repairs to the line as the city owned the line. The city responded that the line was not the city’s responsibility as the city had no rights nor the easement to move public wastewater through the line and the line only served as an industrial stub-out to the owner’s property.
As a compromise, the property owner agreed to grant the city a 1,317-feet long, 20-feet wide, easement across the full length of the property in exchange for the city contributing $22,000, about half of the cost of the repairs.
The report notes that the city does not have immediate plans to extend the line through this easement, but it will have the right to do so in perpetuity at a fraction of what it might otherwise cost to acquire such rights in the future.
Two ordinances authorize the acquisition of rights-of-way for the construction of a 15-inch sanitary sewer line along Avenue 4E and the widening of 28th Street.
In anticipation of increased traffic in the area, the city plans to widen 28th Street between 45th Avenue and 33rd Drive to improve vehicular and pedestrian safety as well as create the opportunity for development of private property in the area.
Currently, 28th Street exists as a two-lane east/west roadway. The council previously approved the widening of 28th Street into a four-lane road with a center median as part of the fiscal year 2022 Capital Improvement Program. The project calls for the city to acquire three parcels of property.
Councilman Gary Knight questioned whether the city will recoup funds spent on this project when a developer builds out the south side of the street. Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton replied that the city will recoup the cost as it’s collecting development fees for the construction of 28th Street.
Another project also calls for acquisition of right-of-way. The city plans to install a 15-inch sewer line extension along Avenue 4E, from 36th Street to the North Frontage Road, and needs to acquire property to allow for the installation.
In addition to the sewer line along Avenue 4E, the city intends to construct a sewer lift station on property located south of the South Gila Canal and will need to acquire the property for the location of the sewer lift station as well.
The council also adopted ordinances that accomplish the following:
• Terminated the Yuma Pivot Point Phase Two Lease while preserving the Phase One Lease. The ordinance also terminated the master development agreement related to the vacant parcels and assigned any remaining interest held by Clark-Lankford LLC to the Yuma Municipal Property Corp. The purpose is to preserve the remaining obligations of shared parking and use of logos and trademarks and ensure the existing covenants in the Phase One Lease remain.
• Rezoned 4.1 acres from agriculture to general commercial with an aesthetic overlay for the property located on 12th Street between South Castle Dome Avenue and South Pacific Avenue.
• Rezoned 0.79 acres from general commercial to medium density residential while maintaining the infill overlay for the property located at 271 S. Avenue A.