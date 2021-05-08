On May 1, an ensemble of Arizona high schools’ most talented musicians virtually performed as the Arizona Band and Orchestra Directors Association (ABODA) 2021 All-State Band. Holding fourth chair, first flute was Kofa High School’s own Argenis Mercado, a senior and the sole Yuma-area musician to qualify this year.
Mercado’s relationship with the woodwind instrument only began when he entered high school, but according to Kofa’s band director Sheryl Clifton, one would think he is a flute virtuoso.
“When I first met Argenis, I assumed he had been playing for years,” said Clifton, who arrived to Kofa when Mercado was a sophomore. “At that point, he had only had that instrument for like a year. But when I heard him play, I thought he’d had this instrument all his life.”
That same year, Mercado auditioned and placed first chair in the West Regional Band, which he’s performed in for three consecutive years. According to Clifton, he is the first of hopefully many more of her students to qualify on the state level and, to her knowledge, also the first Yuma-area flutist the All-State Band has seen in at least 20 years.
As an accomplished flute player herself, Clifton has been a supporting character in Mercado’s journey to where he is today.
“She played a big role in my growth as a musician,” Mercado said. “She showed me daily practice of the instrument; when I was coming into high school, I had no idea of proper warm-ups, proper technique, how to prepare to play in a band, because I had no experience. Being another flute player, she gave me some tips and feedback on what to improve, what I could do better.”
Ask Clifton, however, and she’ll say she was just a cheerleader capitalizing on a natural intuition Mercado already possessed.
“He’s a very technical player and his way of thinking about a performing art is super advanced,” she said. “The way that he thinks when he performs something or he’s practicing, he’s already thinking of different tone colors or shades of tone – that’s stuff that, normally, kids don’t learn until college. I didn’t learn a lot of that stuff until college. He can listen to another ensemble and tell you what they need to improve on, he’s just got that ear, that natural ability.”
Though he clocks three hours of practice each day, Mercado admitted that being named to the All-State Band caught him by surprise.
“I thought of it as, ‘I am representing my city, my town,’ he said. “I focused on showing my town what I am capable of and showing the state that Yuma is capable. I want to encourage people like me, who are in high school or picking up an instrument, that it’s worth it. I know it might be hard, you have to practice so many things. But once you look at yourself and how far you’ve come – I picked up the flute three years ago, and look how far I’ve come. What would I be without the flute? I encourage people to really try hard, to practice. It has good results.”
The band’s virtual performance of “Tight Squeeze” by Alex Shapiro can be viewed online at www.youtube.com/watch?v=d7PV24f1Alc.
Next, Mercado will be auditioning for the Phoenix Youth Symphony Orchestra, the most advanced ensemble in the PYSO Orchestral Training Program. To qualify, auditionees must perform a three-minute solo work or movement of a sonata or concerto comprised of both fast and slow passages to showcase advanced techniques, in addition to proving their proficiency in the major and minor scales and sight-reading.
According to PYSO, in previous years the symphony orchestra has been heard throughout Arizona, in Carnegie Hall and internationally in Germany, France, New Zealand, Central Europe, the British Isles, China and Italy.
“It’s the dream ensemble to be in as a high school musician,” Mercado said. “That’s where everyone wants to be. It’s the most well-known band in Arizona for high schoolers.”
As Mercado is heading to the University of Arizona this fall with the hopes of becoming an anesthesiologist, his sights are also set on university-level ensembles – a higher caliber of performing he’s eager to reach.
“I have never been in an orchestra of such size and such prestige,” he said. “University bands are known to be very good and very talented. I was looking through the ensembles and realized that they only pick about 12 flutes, so you can just imagine out of so many people who are auditioning for those 12 spots, you have to be at the top of your game to make it.”
With a predilection for the Romantic era’s fusion of expression and technique, Mercado is keen on viewing music as an art form, and one that he’s grateful to count on in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Music is one of the most visually expressive arts there is – you can really convey an image with your music,” he said. “Music can help alleviate stress and help your brain relax and focus on something else. Playing an instrument through this pandemic has been helpful for me to not go insane and to keep good sense. Whenever I feel stressed or angry or whatever, I pick up the flute and I practice. All of that anger, all of that stress, I just push it to the flute and express it there with all the courage I have.”
Musicianship on Mercado’s level isn’t arrived upon without investing a great deal of “blood, sweat and tears,” Clifton noted, and Mercado has clearly put in the work.
“You have to want it, you have to have that time to put in that work,” she said. “When I talk about that higher level of artistry, you can hear it coming out of his mouth when he talks about music. There’s someone who plays the notes on the page the way that they’re supposed to be played, and then there’s someone who takes those notes that are on the page and they take it even further, because they’re playing from the heart, they’re playing as an artist. That’s what Argenis is.”