As the number of COVID-19 deaths started to climb during this pandemic, Yuma resident Jere Truer thought back to his own journey of grief following the death of his wife. His book of narrative poetry called “The Art of Dying” chronicles that journey that starts with his late wife’s breast cancer diagnosis and ends with his own healing after her death.
“It is about my journey through grief and mourning over the cancer diagnosis and eventual death of my wife, Tamara, as well as my journey back from that,” Truer said.
With so much death due to the new coronavirus, Truer wants others who have lost loved ones to benefit from his experience.
“With the COVID-19 crisis and so many people dying and grieving, I want people in Yuma to know of my book and find some solace and healing. The book is not sentimental or lightweight. I get into the difficult aspects of grief to validate and assure readers that they are not alone,” he said.
“I wrote the book for myself initially, but now the feedback I have been given is that it helps others immensely to read it. That is very gratifying to me,” he added.
“The Art of Dying” takes a raw and real approach to the process of grieving. The book is an antidote to the denial of loss and death that is rampant. Given that everyone at some time experiences the loss and death of a loved one, he believes this book can be relevant to everyone at a point in their lives.
Truer first began writing the book with his wife when they expected her to recover. She would write her side and he would write his. “We wanted to chart the waters of grief, so to speak, to help others deal with similar things. It was her initial diagnosis in 1998 that kicked off the whole thing,” he recalled.
Truer has published poetic work in the past. With poetry being his usual medium of expression, he felt he could best convey the depth of emotion via images and more evocative writing.
“Were I to use prose, my fear would be that it would be too maudlin or too dry,” he noted. “Poetry is how I deal with life, really. It was through writing poems that I got through it. And I believe reading and writing poetry especially is very helpful in getting through hard times.”
Truer worked on “The Art of Dying” on and off from 1998 to 2017, but most of the focused work happened in 2016-2017. Austin Macauley Publishers published it in 2018.
“I want readers to know that this is about all loss, but loss can enrich us and connect us back into life when we realize it is a crucial part of life and love,” he said. “The deeper we love, the deeper we grieve, and vice versa. It is really all about love. I also want readers to know that their feelings and thoughts, no matter how terrible, are normal and part of it. It is good to express it.
“I want readers to know that I have been where they are. I am a retired psychotherapist, as well, and have worked with innumerable people in overcoming profound loss and trauma,” he added.
“The Art of Dying” is available on Amazon.com in several formats, including in paperback, hardback and e-book, starting at $4.95.
Truer is also an essayist, storyteller and musician who made his living as a psychotherapist in private practice in Minneapolis. He also taught at Adler Graduate School. He later remarried to Monica Schurtz, and they now live in Yuma.