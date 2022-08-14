Several Yuma citizens said they feel unsafe and concerned with the homeless people that have “invaded” Sanguinetti Park, noting that residents and children can no longer play or walk their dogs in the park.

Over two council meetings, they urged city officials to address the situation at Sanguinetti Park, which is located at South 8th Avenue and 23rd Street. The five-acre neighborhood park is surrounded by residential development and Woodward Junior High School.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you