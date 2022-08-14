Several Yuma citizens said they feel unsafe and concerned with the homeless people that have “invaded” Sanguinetti Park, noting that residents and children can no longer play or walk their dogs in the park.
Over two council meetings, they urged city officials to address the situation at Sanguinetti Park, which is located at South 8th Avenue and 23rd Street. The five-acre neighborhood park is surrounded by residential development and Woodward Junior High School.
During the call to the public on July 20, Laura Maas, a South 6th Avenue resident, pointed out “severe difficulties” at the park. “We have homeless that are homeless by choice that are causing a situation in the area where the children of the neighborhood are unable to utilize the park. The elderly in the area are unable to utilize it for doing such things as walking their dogs. People are being literally accosted, verbally and physically, in the area,” Maas said.
She described the park as looking “run down” because the homeless are not using the garbage receptacles and said that locked bathrooms are leading to safety hazards.
“Garbage and trash is being spread around, and because of the facilities being locked up because of the damage and destruction being caused by these people, we now, as residents, are facing health concerns because of defecation, etc., on our properties,” she noted.
Maas urged the council to “start looking at the situation and doing something about it.”
At the Aug. 3 call to the public, Margaret Sheehan, a resident of South 7th Avenue, noted that residents are being impacted. “I empathize with everyone involved, the homeless,” she said. “Parks and Rec has been lovely. I called because there was clothing in the grill and they came along with the police. The departments are working together, I think. But it’s a real mess and growing … So please take care of it,” Sheehan told the council, leaving a letter with them about the situation to read later.
Francisca Castillo, a resident of 6th Avenue, also shared her experience, speaking in Spanish with an interpreter on hand. “My situation is very difficult. For the last year and a half or more, we have been affected by the homeless people. I live across from Sanguinetti Park, and we have a lot of problems with the people who live across the street from me,” Castillo said.
“I feel unsafe because of the people who are there, who are causing us emotional distress. They have knocked on our door at night, at midnight. They fight, they do drugs. We are on the lookout in front of my house. From my window I see everything that is happening,” she noted.
“We can’t go out to the store because we don’t know if we’re going to find that someone broke into my house,” she added.
“We want to know if you can help us because it is difficult for me and my husband, who is disabled, to come back from the store and have to worry about finding someone inside my house. It is a public park for the community and children, but they are no longer there, those people are no longer there, because it has been invaded by the homeless.”
After contacting the police and parks departments, the situation improved a little after the homeless were moved to the side of the park and she no longer has them right in front of her house, Castillo said.
However, she noted, she and her husband still feel “distressed” and asked if there is more that could be done, such as setting park rules or time limits.
Lorena Rubio, Castillo’s interpreter, explained that since the bathrooms are closed, the homeless have been using the alleyway to relieve themselves.
After noting that the bathrooms have been reopened, Mayor Doug Nicholls asked the residents to speak with the police captain present at the meeting afterward because the thought of the homeless entering people’s property is “a new dimension to this discussion.”
Councilman Mike Shelton also addressed the situation at the Aug. 3 meeting, noting that he spoke with Lt. Johnathan Herzog of the local Salvation Army, which feeds the homeless people at Sanguinetti Park. He shared that residents had raised concerns about the homeless “bothering the neighbors in the immediate vicinity.”
“In our conversation (Herzog) understood the situation I was describing to him. His mission is to see about feeding the needy and the homeless. Our mission is to see that the residents can live their lives undisturbed and their property undisturbed,” Shelton said.
“He is going to be seeking to do what he can, to use my term, demagnetize the park, so less food being taken to them in the park and look about feeding them somewhere else, but we’ll have to see what happens and monitor that situation. But we have to be very watchful as to how that situation affects the residents,” Shelton added.
In response to Shelton, Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton explained that the city is working on strategies for Sanguinetti Park, from both the law enforcement and parks perspectives, and he had met with Police Chief Susan Smith and her leadership team.
“We are looking at a multi-prong approach to try to address the situation at that park and some of our other parks. It’s not just Sanguinetti that we have to worry about,” Simonton said.
However, he noted that the city is limited to the actions it can take. “Some court rulings have made it very difficult for us to do some of the enforcement things that we would like to do there, but we are working on some things to try to clean up, not only Sanguinetti Park, but some of the other locations around town,” Simonton added.