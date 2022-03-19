Yuma on Friday alerted residents of an issue with the drinking water. A problem occurred with the city’s chlorine dioxide generator, and too much chlorine dioxide was released.
The issue has been fixed, but the city is required by law to notify residents. In a notice sent out Friday, the city assured the public that the situation was not an emergency, that the city’s drinking water is safe.
The city also said that no action, such as boiling water, is necessary from residents.
“Providing high-quality drinking water to our residents is the city’s utmost priority and as soon as the city realized there were concerns, we contacted the ADEQ and notified you, our customers,” Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton stated. “We want to assure our residents that the city has taken swift action to resolve these issues to ensure that it does not happen again.”
The city this week reported several compliance issues to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. It also took steps to resolve the issues and make sure the situation does not repeat.
The problem with the chlorine dioxide generator caused too much chlorine dioxide to be released. Chlorine dioxide is added to the water to disinfect it and make it safe to drink. The additive destroys bacteria, viruses and some types of parasites as well as removes unpleasant odor and taste.
Chlorine dioxide breaks down very quickly in the water system, dissipates within 48 hours and can be removed through home reverse osmosis systems. However, according to the EPA, the potential health effects from long-term exposure of high levels of chlorine dioxide include anemia and nervous system effects in infants and young children.
Although the city pointed out that this was not an emergency, it suggested that residents who have health concerns regarding this situation consult a medical professional.
The city monitors its water system to make certain that the drinking water meets health standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA regulates the maximum concentration of chlorine dioxide in drinking water to be no greater than 0.8 parts per million.
The city recently learned water samples taken from July 24, 2020, through March 6, 2022, at the Agua Viva Water Treatment System revealed levels of chlorine dioxide exceeding the maximum levels for drinking water established by the EPA.
The city discovered 70 instances during this time period when the chloride dioxide levels were higher than the EPA standard. The levels ranged between 0.85 to 2.04 milligrams of chlorine dioxide per liter.
Because additional testing of the drinking water was not conducted, the city cannot be sure of the quality of the drinking water during that time.
As soon as the city became aware of these concerns, staff conducted an extensive review of its internal procedures, equipment and data collection.
“The city took immediate action to correct the situation and reduce the chlorine dioxide levels in the drinking water to an acceptable level, including making the appropriate adjustments to its chlorine dioxide generator,” the city stated in the notice.
Other operational changes have been made to ensure the efficacy and accuracy of the data being collected, the city added.
OTHER COMPLIANCE ISSUE
In addition to the issue above, Yuma was also required to notify customers that it is not achieving the necessary percentage removal of total organic carbon.
The city also monitors for total organic carbon and alkalinity in its water supply. This information indicates whether disinfection byproducts are being effectively removed from the water supply.
Total organic carbon, or TOC, is a measure of the amount of organic compounds contained in a water sample and is a good measure of water quality. Raw water with high total organic carbon requires additional treatment before it is acceptable for drinking.
For almost 20 years, the city operated its water utility under an ADEQ waiver that did not require compliance with the total organic carbon standard due to Yuma’s source water, the Colorado River, which has very low total organic carbon levels.
In August, the ADEQ determined that Yuma did not qualify for the waiver and required the city to comply with total organic carbon removal standards. The city is required to remove an average of 15% total organic carbon over a 12-month period, but the city’s average removal rate was 13% in 2021.
The city stated that it has been and continues to be in compliance with health standards for other disinfection byproducts, such as trihalomethanes and haloacetic acids.
The city noted that it is working with the ADEQ to ensure the appropriate data is reported and accurately reflects the water quality being provided. It’s also required to show compliance with the requirements of the disinfection byproducts treatment rules.
For more information or to learn more, call Yuma’s drinking water hotline at 928-373-5024 or email drinkingwater@yumaaz.gov.
The city’s official drinking water public notice can be found online at www.yumaaz.gov/publicnotice.