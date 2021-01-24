Yuma residents continue to support local businesses, as reflected in the city’s financials. City sales tax collections are $1.6 million above the same time last year.
All major revenue sources in the first six months of the 2020-2021 fiscal year have outperformed the previous year. At the end of December, all revenues were $5.8 million above those in 2019-2020.
“We definitely did not see that coming,” Lisa Marlin, director of financial services, said. “That is a huge win particularly for this pandemic situation that we’re in.”
Marlin and City Administrator Phil Rodriguez presented a mid-year financial report to the council on Wednesday.
Rodriguez first noted that the city successfully sold bonds last week to pay off escalating costs of public safety pensions, resulting in a savings of $72.7 million to taxpayers.
In addition, the city refinanced other outstanding debts with higher interest rates, saving another $1.1 million.
The pensions for police officers and firefighters are now 100% funded, Rodriguez said.
Marlin also shared good news. “We need to recognize that the city of Yuma has been blessed during this COVID-9 pandemic,” she said.
She explained that when city staff did the budget, “every economist report told us to brace for a severe negative impact on the financials. So we did that.”
However, those dark predictions have not materialized in Yuma. “These past six months have been really, really great,” Marlin noted.
The general fund was up by $2.2 million in revenues and down by $630,869 in expenditures, totaling $2.8 million above last year.
Marlin gave kudos to the staff. “The decrease in expenditures speaks to the level of commitment that our staff has had in all departments across the city, just understanding the gravity of the situation and really keeping those costs down when possible,” she said.
The Highway Users Revenue Fund was slightly below last year but not just because of the gas tax, which was actually a little bit up. Rather, the variance was due to an Arizona Public Service LED rebate that ended.
Expenditures also increased due to a gearing up of pavement preservation projects. Marlin noted that Public Works Director Joel Olea and his staff “are really going to town” spending money on getting the roads reconditioned.
The Road Tax Fund revenues were up by $356,456 over last year and expenditures down by $3.5 million, primarily because capital projects are just starting to be invoiced.
The Public Safety Fund is up by $212,537 in revenues and down by $680,992 in expenditures.
The 2% Tax Fund is down slightly by $95,455, but city staff expected this fund would be the hardest hit. Expenditures were also down because of the closures of city pools and the Art Center. Even so, the fund is still performing well, with $985,203 more in revenues than last year.
“We’re honestly in better shape this fiscal year than last,” Marlin said. “That shows that the 2% tax fund is being very carefully managed by our parks department.”
The Grants Fund shows a slight decline, but Marlin noted that revenues lag behind expenditures as grants are reimbursable in nature.
The Capital Projects Fund, with revenues coming from development fees, was about even with last year. Development is still going very well, and permit issuances are very high. Expenditures are also down because the city has been doing less capital projects.
“Surprisingly enough,” as Marlin noted, the Desert Hills Golf Course has not done too bad. Revenues were down by $135,283, and expenditures down by $129,081, a difference of $6,202 from the previous year.
Water Fund revenues were down by $136,728 because the city is not collecting late fees or reconnecting fees due to the pandemic. Wastewater Fund revenues were down slightly for similar reasons, but both funds were also “way low” in expenses, Marlin said.
The Solid Waste Fund was about even with last year, with a positive difference of $17,802.
“It’s always good to get great news, especially on the money front,” Mayor Doug Nicholls said.
“We couldn’t be in a better position. We’re very grateful for that,” Rodriguez said, noting that budget discussions with the council would soon kick off.
Not knowing when the pandemic will be over, Rodriguez thanked the community for its continued support.
“We’re very pleased that the community continues to spend their money here locally. That is a clear evidence of the impact. We’re very appreciative,” he said.