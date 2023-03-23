Yuma’s Arbor Day tree planting is on Thursday

Yuma invites members of the public to join them in planting trees from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Valley Aquatic Center, 4381 W. 18th St.
Each spring, volunteers and students join members of the city’s Parks and Recreation team for a brief celebration of the planting, upkeep and preservation of trees, as well as the important role they play.
The event is free and open to the public. At 10 a.m. the event commences with a reading of the 2023 Arbor Day proclamation.
While all supplies will be provided, participants may bring their own gloves and sunscreen and should dress in clothing and footwear that may get dirty.
Arizona Public Service volunteers will be on site to hand out free wildflower seed packets developed specifically for the Yuma community. These native, locally sourced seeds can grow habitat for pollinators such as bees and butterflies, which are essential to the health of Yuma’s agriculture, natural resources and quality of life.
Although celebrated nationally on the last Friday of April, Arbor Day events do take place across the nation on dates best suited for local planting.