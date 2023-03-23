Yuma’s Arbor Day tree planting is on Thursday

Yuma invites members of the public to join them in planting trees from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Valley Aquatic Center, 4381 W. 18th St.

Each spring, volunteers and students join members of the city’s Parks and Recreation team for a brief celebration of the planting, upkeep and preservation of trees, as well as the important role they play.

