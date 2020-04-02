The skies around some areas of Yuma County have been all aflutter with butterflies known as painted ladies, which are on their annual migration back to the Pacific Northwest, according to a local wildlife biologist from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Brenda Zaun explained that every winter the entire North American population of painted lady butterflies migrate to west Texas and northern Mexico, where they will reproduce by laying eggs.
What people are seeing now are the orange and brown butterflies — Vanessa cardui, which are part of the Cynthia group — headed back northward.
Zaun added that the size of the painted lady’s northern migrations is often tied to the amount of wildflowers blooming in the desert, and that heavy rains this year has led to a population explosion into the millions.
As caterpillars they feed on desert plants such as mallows, borages and thistles, and then once they grow into butterflies, they return to their breeding grounds in the Pacific Northwest.
“In the spring, when the caterpillars evolve into butterflies they begin the journey back,” Zaun said. “There was a population explosion in northern Mexico this year, which resulted in a massive migration.”
Painted lady butterflies can live up to six weeks, which is why the migration happens in stages or waves, and why the generation of butterflies that begins the journey never makes it back.
Zaun said the most recent generation of painted ladies that hatched will probably make it to northern California, where they will breed again, and it is that next generation that actually completes the migration.
The Yuma area has always been on the butterfly’s migratory path due to the wildflowers, which provide nectar they feed on, that bloom in the deserts.
And those desert wildflowers, she continued, are in abundance here due to Yuma already surpassing its total annual rainfall for the year already.
“During years of drought, we don’t see as many of the butterflies migrating,” Zaun said. “However, due to all of the rain, the desert wildflowers are a good feeding spot.”
Painted lady butterflies can be found on every continent except Australia and Antarctica, and they can fly as fast as 25 mph.
The previous really big Painted Lady migration occurred in 2005, when an estimated billions of butterflies took flight.