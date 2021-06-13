Known ‘round the Yuma community as the face of Strategic Partnerships/Vinculación at Arizona Western College, Linda Elliot-Nelson adds another title to her portfolio: Arizona Women in Higher Education (AWHE)’s Woman of the Year.
Awarded during the organization’s summer conference last week, Elliot-Nelson joins the ranks of those whose leadership, innovation and service mirror the organization’s mission to improve the general and vocational climate for women in higher education across the state by developing professional advancement opportunities as well as systems of connection and support.
“I’m very honored and very humbled,” she said. “The previous winners awarded Woman of the Year are just amazing, amazing women; to be in their company is such an honor.”
Prior to her work in fostering strong partnerships between AWC and its colleagues elsewhere in Arizona, California, Baja California and Sonora, Elliot-Nelson served as the college’s vice president for learning services, dean of instruction, division chair of modern languages and professor of Spanish following a stint in the international business sector.
Currently, Elliot-Nelson holds positions on the boards of AWHE, the Arizona Historical Society (to which she was appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey), Arizona Town Hall, Southwest Arizona Town Hall, the Yuma Education Advocacy Council, Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area and Yuma Orchestra Association.
Throughout her endeavors, Elliot-Nelson has been a champion for other women, offering mentorship and support and using social media and other available means to amplify the accomplishments of other women in the workforce.
“Sometimes a few words of recognition can mean everything to someone, because then they feel that someone values them for what they’ve brought to the table,” she said. “It’s necessary for women to support other women – to say, ‘This person has talent, this person has knowledge.’ Many times when women professionals encounter an obstacle, they feel like they’re the only one that has ever encountered that obstacle; helping to mentor them helps them see that they’re not alone, that there is a support network to help them and that it is worthwhile to persevere.”
According to Elliot-Nelson, these concepts have been guiding principles since she entered the higher education arena nearly 30 years ago. As a faculty member at AWC, she focused specifically on mentoring students to help them succeed amid academic obstacles and personal challenges; simultaneously, she noticed “so many women that worked so hard” with little to no recognition.
“They felt that people would take it the wrong way if they said, ‘Look what I can do,’ so I saw them working twice and three times as hard as anyone else, but because they were so quiet about it they weren’t recognized for what they did,” she said. “Part of what I started doing was mentioning to other people, ‘Look what this person can do.’ Or when I saw new opportunities I would say, ‘You ought to think about so-and-so, because they are really good at working with people or they’re really good with numbers or they’re really good at setting out a spreadsheet about goals and achievements.’”
Elliot-Nelson is no stranger to the phenomenon that the same perspectives are not shared by everyone. As a business major in the 1970s – which she doubled with Spanish – Elliot-Nelson was often the only woman in her class, which incited the opinion of a male colleague: “Women will never be good leaders because they’re too emotional.”
“In my mind I was thinking, ‘You’re going to have a surprise coming in the future,’” Elliot-Nelson said. “What I’ve seen over the years is that women can be very, very good leaders. They may adopt a different type of leading, such as team and service leadership that focuses on working with teams and collaborating to accomplish things as a group – those are very, very powerful leaders that then accomplish wonderful things that benefit everyone. Every leader is different. It is difficult to say one type of leadership is better than another; there are many great types of leaders.”
According to Elliot-Nelson, there’s no single trait that makes an exceptional leader, but rather a combination of effective communication (both written and verbal), an ability to motivate, delegate, collaborate and problem solve, a high level of emotional intelligence, and integrity.
“It’s important to be able to see the situation from what they call the 30,000-foot level; you need to see the whole issue instead of seeing things in silos,” she said. “That is a big part of being a leader – seeing how all the different parts of the system relate to each other. It’s not one quality; it’s a whole portfolio of qualities that all blend together.”
If there are decisions to make and projects to facilitate, inviting and respecting the input of others is another hallmark of effective leadership, Elliot-Nelson said.
“It’s important to remember that everyone is a valuable human being and respect them,” Elliot-Nelson said. “It is necessary to see things as a system and to work with teams; much of what I’ve accomplished has been through bringing people together. It’s important to have collaborative decision-making. I tend to be a synthesizer – I take in a lot of different information and look for patterns and trends. But I also look to see what the dynamics are in the group that I’m working with to make sure that everyone has a chance to express themselves and be part of the decision that moves forward.”
As for her career in higher education, that didn’t launch until Elliot-Nelson was in her mid-30s when, after completing graduate school, AWC offered her an opportunity to return to her hometown to teach accelerated Spanish.
“It was one of the most wonderful experiences of my life,” she said. “What I kept seeing in the community college was that every day you make a difference to someone. Sometimes it wasn’t a huge difference, but it was a difference, and you could see how it helped people. Many people see higher education as a mission: you’re there to help people change their lives. That’s why I’ve really enjoyed being in higher education.”
From Elliot-Nelson’s vantage point, it’s never too late to “re-career” oneself.
“Careers can be squiggly; they don’t have to be linear,” she said. “Don’t assume that it needs to be linear. If someone is in a career and they’ve decided they want to do something else, or maybe they’ve been forced to change form one career to another, we have all the resources here in the United States for you to go back and change your career to get the type of skills and knowledge that you need to completely change, and it doesn’t matter what age you are. We see students at the community college in their 50s and 60s and their 70s and 80s. It’s never too late.”
More information on the AWHE Woman of the Year Award can be found at www.awhe.org/woman-of-the-year