Yuma County’s image, economy and tourism are taking a beating due to national attention on the border brought on by migrant surges, according to local officials.
“We’re a whole lot more than just a border crisis,” Mayor Doug Nicholls told about 70 leaders and activists from across the country during a May 31 daylong tour of Yuma and the border organized by the Americans for Prosperity Foundation.
“Your perspective, walking into Yuma, probably was fairly negative. But there are some amazing, amazing things happening in this community. There’s some amazing people in this community, and we’re moving forward. This isn’t defining us as a community, however, it is on the national stage,” Nicholls said.
The border crisis has impacted the community in ways “that are not very tangible,” the mayor noted.
Trying to attract jobs and grow the economy and the workforce has become “very difficult because you’re fighting against this national narrative of this uncontrolled border. It is an uncontrolled border, but it doesn’t define our community,” Nicholls explained.
“And we’ve had our tourism drop. We’ve had real struggles with locating businesses here. Not because there’s a workforce issue, not because there’s a development issue or construction issue or any of that. It has a lot to do with what people see, and it crosses us off the list, because what they hear about Yuma is all this negative.”
Yuma County Supervisor Tony Reyes also lamented the negative image portrayed of the community in the media.
“What people have read about Yuma, when people talk about Yuma, they talk about hordes of immigrants trying to get across at the dam,” Reyes said at the May 22 meeting of the supervisors.
“We’ve got to stop highlighting all the negative stuff and start focusing on some of the positive stuff and changing the focus from, quote, illegal or migrant situations, into the real problem that we have at the border crossing, legal people.
“If you go down to San Luis and come across, it’s become a fortress. The Port of Entry doesn’t look like a port of entry. It looks like a concentration camp back in Germany. It has barbed wires, it has concrete barriers,” Reyes said.
He blasted the long lines to legally cross into the U.S. and the impact it’s having on the economy. “They limit it to one (lane). They have people now checking your papers before you get to the place where you’re supposed to show your papers.”
He acknowledged that a lot of the procedures were put in place in preparation for the end of Title 42, which occurred May 11, and a potential surge of migrants. However, Reyes noted that although “preparation is good,” the expected influx of migrants did not appear.
“The point is, it isn’t happening as we thought it would happen,” Reyes said.
Nevertheless, he pointed out that some local officials “keep making headlines about, well, the surge isn’t over.”
The focus, Reyes said, should be on making it easier for people who want to shop, visit and do business in Yuma County. Instead, he added, “all this hoopla happening all the time about the border being overrun by a horde of people” is making it tougher for people who can legally cross the border to spend money.
“It isn’t happening. The sky isn’t falling, the numbers are lower. Just accept it and just move on,” Reyes said.
Chairman Martin Porchas noted that he has also heard a lot of complaints about crossing the border at the San Luis I Port of Entry. “It’s taking very long,” he said.
However, Vice Chair Jonathan Lines pointed out that, although the large influx did not materialize, law enforcement continues to deal with pressing border issues.
“We still have challenges here,” Lines said. “Yes, we need to improve our image. I know that our tourism suffered. The military has also expressed concern about their ability to conduct exercises when people are walking across, and the military readiness has been affected as well.”
However, Lines added, border agents are encountering an increased number of “get-aways,” people who are not asylum seekers who want to evade capture. “We had five people on the known terrorist watch list that were intercepted last week,” Lines noted.
Some individuals are trying to smuggle fentanyl and other drugs. “It’s critical that Border Patrol and Customs be able to do their job,” Lines said. “While the violence in San Luis Rio Colorado continues to escalate for control of this, Border Patrol, Homeland Security, are extremely concerned about that volatility.”
But Porchas pointed out that “those concerns have always been border issues, all the time. That has never stopped.”
Reyes agreed that Border Patrol should continue “stopping those people who actually want to cross into this country illegally. That’s their job … I do not want them to stop doing whatever they’re doing. What I want is a regular crossing, to go back to the regular crossing, so that essentially people who can legally come across the border don’t have to deal with this stuff.”
He added: “I am 100% behind all the efforts that have been made to sort of deal with people who come in and seek asylum or seek refugee status .... I just don’t see why that has an impact on people who are coming over the border to do their normal things. They’re going to Walmart, they’re going to some place and they can’t get across … That is impacting Yuma County economically.”
Porchas mentioned his intention to write a letter to Yuma’s congressional delegation to complain about the long wait times at the port of entry. He later announced that he had sent the letter.