Squadrons from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma are taking part in Summer Fury 2020, a massive three-week long training exercise that got underway on July 13.
The exercise is being conducted by the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), 1st, Marine Division (MARDIV) and the 1st Marine Logistics Group (MLG). Units from MCAS Miramar and MCAS Pendleton are also participating.
The goal of the training is to ensure the Marine’s ability to fight as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF), a scalable and task-organized unit that commanders can deploy to combat and non-combat situations that require a rapid response by a self-sustaining force.
Marines and sailors will hone a variety of skills during the exercise, which culminates with the execution of a long-range strike supported by expeditionary advance basing concepts.
Advanced basing allows the Marines to extend their operational reach by pre-positioning highly-agile and specialized teams to sustain the force as they move further from established bases.
For Summer Fury, the advanced bases will be specifically tailored to provide forward arming and refueling sites (FARPS) for fixed-wing aircraft, effectively extending the range the aircraft can strike in support of MAGTF objectives.
“We must ensure our Marines remain operationally excellent in an environment characterized by change,” said U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Michael Stremer, and operations officer with 3rd MAW. “This training provides an opportunity to refine our tactics, techniques and procedures for future conflicts.
In all, 17 squadrons representing all aircraft types from 3rd MAW will participate, to include AH-1Z Vipers, UH-1Y Venoms, F/A-18 Hornets, F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, CH-53E Super Stallions, MV-22B Ospreys, and KC-130J Hercules aircraft.
“The Marine Corps is constantly evolving to prepare to meet the demands of the Naval Fleet and is postured to confront current and emerging threats,” Stremer said. “3rd MAW is a force ready to meet any challenge.”
3rd MAW continues to “Fix, Fly, and Fight” as the Marine Corps’ largest aircraft wing and remains combat-ready, deployable on short notice, and lethal when called into action.