Yuma households pay the highest monthly bills in the state, according to one report.
Residents pay an average of $1,156 a month in eight key household bill categories, which is 13.8% higher than the national average of $1,016. In Arizona, monthly bills average $963.
The report comes from DoxoINSIGHTS’ latest report, Household Bills and Financial Health After a Year of COVID-19: Changes in Consumer Spending and Saving Habits. Doxo is a bill payment center and digital filing cabinet for household paperwork.
The report analyzes original survey results to show the impact COVID-19 has had on the financial health and bill-pay behavior of US households. The report shows where households saw the biggest change in their bills since March of last year, how these changes impacted their spending and saving habits, both in the short and long term, and whether a series of stimulus checks brought the expected financial relief.
For this study, Doxo calculated the monthly bills from the nine most common non-housing related bills: auto loans, auto insurance, utilities (water, gas, electric, waste), health insurance, life insurance, cable internet and phone, mobile phone, alarm and security, and dental insurance.
Common bills paid in Yuma included City of Yuma water and sewer, Southwest Gas, Spectrum Cable, Arizona Public Service and Far West Water & Sewer for these services outside the city limits. The survey did not include rent and mortgage payments.
Yuma topped the list of Arizona cities with average monthly bills of $1,156, which is about 31.1% of household income.
The biggest bills for Yuma households are utilities at an average of $527 (national average is $316), followed by an auto loan average of $463 (national average $411), life insurance average of $154 (national average $88), cable and satellite average of $131 (national average $115), auto insurance average of $127 (national average $185), health insurance average of $126 (national average $113), mobile phone average of $90 (national average $102), and alarm and security average $86 (national average $87).
The study indicated that 94% of Yuma households pay for a mobile phone, 85% pay cable and satellite, 82% pay auto insurance, 77% pay utilities, 73% pay health insurance, 66% pay an auto loan, 27% pay life insurance, and 11% pay for an alarm and security.
About 70% of Yuma households pay their monthly bills with a debit card. Others pay with a credit card or through their banks. Most pay their bills on Tuesday, followed by Monday and Friday.
In the state, Yuma was followed by the Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler area with a monthly average of $1,056; Nogales $1,006; Sierra Vista, Douglas area $1,000; Show Low $928; Tucson $917; Prescott, Prescott Valley $884; Flagstaff $879; Safford $854; and Lake Havasu City, Kingman area $823.
In the region, monthly bills averaged $971 in El Centro; $940 in the San Diego, Chula Vista, Carlsbad area; and $1,073 in the Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario area.
Nationwide, Yuma placed 89th among the more than 914 statistical areas defined by the Census Bureau.
Other data discussed in the study covered people’s optimism about national economic recovery, changes in bill expenses during the pandemic, and shifts in saving behavior in the past year.
Key findings from the report include:
- 95% of Americans said stimulus checks helped improve their financial health over the past year
- 90% of people feel confident that stimulus payments will help the U.S. economy improve between “a little” and “a great deal”
- 63% of people believe their financial health will recover within a year
- 74% of people believe the economy will take more than a year to recover
The majority of stimulus funds were used toward reducing household bills:
- 3 in 5 Americans (60%) who received stimulus payments over the past year used them to pay household bills. Of those, the most popular category to pay by far was utilities, which was paid in 70% of cases. The next most popular were mobile phone and cable/internet bills, which were paid in 41% and 39% of cases, respectively
- Paying down debt, at 17%, was the second most popular use while 10% of Americans put the money in savings
- 70% of consumers cut back spending in at least one household bill category due to the pandemic. Nearly half (48%) of this group brought their cable and internet bill down; 46% of those who reduced at least one bill cut back on expenses in the utility category.
To view the bill-pay infographics for Yuma, go to https://tinyurl.com/k8sxb3f3. To view the complete study, go to https://tinyurl.com/57j9x4b2.