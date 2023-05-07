Yuma’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 shows revenues of $313 million and expenditures of $472.5 million. Nevertheless, it’s a balanced budget.
It’s balanced by using funds carried over from previous years, noted Finance Director Doug Allen.
The city has been putting money away for major capital improvement projects, such as the expansion of the Desert Dunes Reclamation Facility, and the city is now ready to kick off these projects.
In some cases, supply chain issues caused delays in some expenses, such as vehicle purchases that are just starting to come in.
Acting Administrator Jay Simonton and Allen recently provided the City Council with an overview of the proposed fiscal year 2024 budget.
Staff recommended a decrease in the primary property tax rate from $2.19 to $2.17 on each $100 of assessed valuation, which would generate $623,000 more in revenue.
“(The tax rate) is decreasing, but the levy actually is going up. and that’s because of appreciation of property,” Allen explained.
The total budget is $472.5 million, which is $58 million, or 14%, more than the prior year. Without the Capital Improvement Plan budget of $216 million, the total budget would be 10% more than the prior year.
Expenditures are 46% for capital outlay, which includes capital improvements, 26% for operating expenses, 21% for personnel and 8% for debt payments.
Personnel costs are up 8%, mostly due to labor market adjustments spread over the year.
But the city is looking further than just salaries. “I’m a true advocate that you can’t just pay employees more money and you make them happy. Pay is only one component of that,” Simonton said.
The city is working to recognize and celebrate employees, increase tuition reimbursement and provide four weeks of parental leave and better health insurance benefits.
The proposed budget also includes funding for 12 new full-time employees, down from the 24 initially requested.
When it comes to city finances, Simonton shared his philosophy. “I want to provide what the departments need to do their jobs, but to be fiscally responsible with that. I asked the departments to be as flat as they possibly could with their operational budgets, knowing that we were trying to prioritize employees,” Simonton said, adding that he recognized the impact of inflation.
“I really am a very fiscally conservative person by nature. But I also understand that employees need the tools and the things they need to be able to provide for our community. So I don’t want to cuff them and not be able to do that.”
One change in the budget is that the Desert Hills Golf Course is no longer an enterprise operation expected to pay for itself. The city is now running it as a city service maintained by the Parks and Recreation Department, which is partially funded by a 2% hospitality tax paid by restaurants, bars and hotels and approved by citizens for another 15 years.
The city’s policy has historically been to carry no less than 20% of revenues or subsequent year’s expenditures. Staff is now looking at a 22% fund balance, “which I think is really good because the policy is no less than, and I always feel 20% is pretty low,” Allen said.
Several innovative projects underway and budgeted in 2024 include:
• East Mesa Community Park, improvements to the Kennedy Regional Park and Skate Park, construction of Fire Station 7, playground replacements throughout the community, rehabilitation of the Public Safety Track, as well as phase one of an Intelligent Transportation System. These projects are funded by American Rescue Plan Act federal pandemic relief funds.
• The expansion of the Desert Dunes Reclamation Facility, doubling the treatment facility’s wastewater capacity from 3.3 to 6.6 million gallons per day. This year, design drawings were completed and the various support contractors (design engineer, construction manager and construction management) were retained. Construction and procurement for long lead items will begin in the first quarter of FY2024.
• The groundbreaking for Fire Station 7 took place in March and construction will continue over the next year, with anticipated completion in January. This new fire station, located at Avenue 8½ E and Desert Springs Drive, will serve the eastern portions of the community, which have seen extensive residential and commercial growth. The new station will be 9,700 square feet, capable of housing two apparatuses (fire engine and ambulance) and five personnel.
• Hotel Del Sol multi-modal transportation center. In November 2021, the city received a $10.6 million RAISE grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to develop the historic hotel into a transit hub and help revitalize the historic downtown and surrounding community. Currently staff is working with the State Historic Preservation Office to complete the required environmental assessments and anticipates that design work will begin this next fiscal year, with construction starting in FY2025.
Funding for several new innovative projects is included in the 2024 budget. Highlights include:
• The city is in the process of developing a commercial spaceport for industry and research. The city noted that Yuma’s unique location north of the Gulf of California and surrounded by Marine Corps Air Station Yuma allows for 1.9 million acres of protected airspace and provides the best opportunity for vertical launch in Arizona. The city, in partnership with regional leaders, will be submitting an FAA application this next year for the approval of the spaceport. Funding is included in this year’s budget to assist with the planning and design phases of the project.
• The city plans to develop an Innovation District to provide opportunities for research, higher education and unique quality of life prospects. This project will include a public-private partnership to build an Innovation Hub in Historic Downtown Yuma for STEM-related industries. This year’s CIP includes funding to complete a project scoping study.
• Staff will embark on a Parks, Arts, Recreation and Trails Master plan, which will result in a 10-year guide and strategic plan for managing and enhancing parks, arts and recreation services in Yuma. This community-driven effort will establish long-range goals and assist with prioritizing the department’s operational expenditures and capital improvements budget. The city noted that the resulting plan will ensure that future investments align with community needs. In addition, the plan will identify potential partnerships and funding strategies to address the various initiatives called for in the plan. Funding for the Parks Master Plan is included in the FY 2024 Capital Improvement Plan.
• Funding is included in FY 2024 for the development of the first phase of East Mesa Community Park, a 10-acre site located at the northeast corner of Avenue 6E and 36th Street. The new park is identified as one of the council’s highest priorities in the city’s Strategic Plan. This park site is envisioned largely as a passive park, with open turf areas for multi-use sports play.