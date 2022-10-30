Yuma’s riverfront: Past, present and future

The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area has secured nearly $700,000 in grant funds since 2017 to advance bank line restoration, restore a burned area, reduce hazardous fuels and develop Sunset View Nature Park.

 COURTESY OF YUMA CROSSING NHA

During the last five years, the Yuma riverfront has seen considerable progress, namely the lower bench of the West Wetlands, with more projects coming up for other parts of the riverfront, in particular the East Wetlands.

“If you haven’t been down there recently, it now has a complete trail system, riparian habitat restoration. It’s just a beautiful area and widely used by the community,” said Cathy Douglas, newly named executive director of the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area.

