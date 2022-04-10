The Yuma Public Works Department’s spring pavement preservation work begins Monday with the goal of improving driving surfaces and extending pavement life spans.
This round of work is expected to run through May 6. The city will supervise the application of 22.4 miles of slurry seal and about 1.5 miles of oil sealant.
Crews will focus primarily on neighborhoods in the southeastern quadrant of the city limits, along with well-traveled streets such as 1st Street and 3rd Street.One stretch of 16th Street, from Arizona Avenue to the Interstate 8 bridge, will receive oil seal treatment.
Work takes place generally between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., with some weekend and night work possible to minimize impact to busier streets.
While road work is taking place, drivers should be aware of lane restrictions and road closures due to road maintenance, expect delays on major roadways, and allow more time to travel. Message boards will notify motorists in the areas prior to work.
High temperatures and sunny weather in Arizona oxidizes the oils in asphalt, causing road surfaces to become brittle and develop cracks and potholes. These cracks provide a place for moisture to reach the pavement base, which can lead to faster and more extensive deterioration.
To keep Yuma’s roads in good condition and extend their lifespan, city staff conducts major surface treatments twice a year – in the spring and fall. Surface treatments include oil, slurry, and chip sealants.
“While lane and street closures may cause temporary inconveniences once completed, the roadways will not only look better, they will have an extended life span and be safer for drivers,” the city stated in a news release.
In an effort to keep the community informed regarding ongoing roadway maintenance, the city’s contactors will contact impacted properties 48-hours prior to scheduled maintenance. Impacted property owners will receive a door hanger that indicates the area where the roadway maintenance is taking place as well as the dates and time.
In addition, the city provides roadway maintenance notifications to the general public through the weekly Road Report, news releases, social media, and the city website.
To view the upcoming Road Report and learn more about the city’s Pavement Preservation Program, including work schedules and project maps, click here: www.yumaaz.gov/government/public-works/pavement-preservation.
For more information contact the city’s Public Works Department at 928-373-4504 or email Michael Flowers at Michael.Flowers@YumaAz.gov.
YUMA PAVEMENT PRESERVATION PROGRAM
Major Roadways:
16th Street, from Arizona Avenue to Interstate 8 bridge (oil seal)
1st Street from 4th Avenue to Avenue B
3rd Street from Avenue A to Avenue B
Virginia Drive from 20th Street to 24th Street
Water Street and West Wetlands Park parking lot
Pacific Avenue, 10th Street to 12th Street (chip seal along with Yuma County)
22nd Street, Avenue A to 4th Avenue (oil seal)
Neighborhoods:
Tamarack 1-3
Desert View
La Mesa Manor 1-2
Melody Park
Engler Estates 1-2
Lowell Manor 1-3
Sanguinetti Manor 3
College Park 1-5
Desert Ridge 1-4
Adobe Ridge