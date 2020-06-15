Yuma’s two state parks are welcoming back visitors this week, with the Yuma Territorial Prison reopening today (Monday, June 15) and the Colorado River State Historic Park on Tuesday.
“We would like to take this time to say thank you to everyone for their patience and understanding during these trying times as decisions did not come easy to close the parks in March,” the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, which oversees the parks, stated in an announcement.
YCNHA said that it continues to monitor Yuma’s COVID-19 numbers, which will allow the organization to determine the safest decision for employees and guests.
The organization is implementing safety measures throughout the parks, such as setting up hand sanitizing stations. Visitors will be asked to wash their hands frequently and sanitize their hands after touching surfaces or doors.
Parks team members will encourage visitors to maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet. However, the Heritage Area “emphatically” requests guests wear masks “when you cannot effectively observe social distancing guidelines.”
The organization noted that “it would be sad for one of our team members to get sick because an asymptomatic individual inadvertently infects one of them because of a refusal to wear a mask. That could lead to another shut down of a park.”
The parks will regulate the number of people in the gift shops and museums. The Visitor Information Center located at the entrance of the Colorado River park allows only 10 people in the building at a time to encourage social distancing. The center also asks guests to wash their hands and wear masks.
In addition, the parks will continue to be cleaned and surfaces disinfected throughout the day and staff will wear masks for their own safety and the safety of visitors.
“We are trusting that all visitors will use their best judgment while touring the parks,” the YCNHA stated.
The organization noted that given the “complex and fluid” nature of the pandemic, the situations at the parks are always subject to change. It urges guests to monitor the organization’s website and social media for the latest updates.
For more information, call the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area at 928-373-5198.