Yuma sales tax revenues continue to do well, according to the last financial review shared with the City Council.
Finance Director Doug Allen presented information related to the city’s financial status at the halfway point of fiscal year 2023.
“Revenues are still looking good, but we do believe they’re going to flatten out a little bit,” Allen said.
Revenue collection is on track, and Allen remains confident that the city will meet its budget goals unless something “catastrophic” happens.
“Revenues were expected to decrease. They didn’t in Yuma, they have increased rather significantly. And in ‘23 we expected to exceed the goal quite a bit. So that’s the good news.”
His recommendation was not to add new or hold back any of the council’s priorities and keep moving forward with approved initiatives and the council-adopted 2023 budget.
The city collects a 1.7% general fund sales tax, which includes a 1% general sales tax, 0.5% road tax and 0.2% public safety tax. The city also assesses a 2% “hospitality” tax from restaurants, bars and hotels.
Overall, total tax collections were 5.8% over last year at the halfway point, which include the months of July through March.
Allen pointed to one category of sales tax revenues, food for home consumption, which showed a “steep” increase of 23% in collections.
“If you recall a couple quarters ago, it was 30%, and so that has tapered off a little bit,” Allen noted.
As for construction sales taxes, collections decreased by 18.3%. Nevertheless, total collections were still $2.5 million at the halfway point, going back to the same level it was a couple years ago.
The hospitality tax rebounded with collections from restaurants and bars jumping by 6.4% and hotels by 3%.
“It had been just waffling around 2%, but something happened in this last quarter, snowbirds maybe, tourism,” Allen said. “We still think it’s going to close flat, but it remains to be seen next quarter.”
The public safety tax is about the same. “We’re just being cautious not to overextend the city,” he said, adding that the city is still experiencing some supply chain issues. However, vehicles that were ordered a while ago are now coming in.
In summary, Allen reiterated that under current conditions, he saw no immediate indications in revenue or spending trends to reduce or restrict expenditure budgets or city’s operations and services.
He pointed out the ongoing “caution” across the nation related to disruptions in economic and consumer confidence related to supply chains, inflationary factors and the availability of materials and labor.
Consequently, Allen recommended staying “flexible and adaptable” with contingency plans and actions identified will help the city navigate these concerns. Management will continue monitoring revenues, economic factors and legislative actions and alert the council and suggest mitigating actions” if revenue trends or risk indicators signal the onset of adverse conditions that will be detrimental to the city’s financial condition.”
In follow-up discussion, Mayor Doug Nicholls singled out tax collections on food for home consumption, which cumulatively total $5.06 million so far this year.
“So that’s what’s at risk currently with the state Legislature, if that gets removed,” Nicholls said.
The state removed Arizona’s ability to tax food in 1980, but cities and towns can still tax food to raise local revenues. Proposed legislation would have prevented any taxes on food. However, Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed the proposed bill.
Nicholls also pointed out that the city’s rental tax revenues are showing a 23% year-over-year growth. Allen confirmed it: “That’s something that hasn’t really been very large, certainly for Yuma historically, but it looks like it’s taking off.”
The mayor noted that it’s probably due to the recent construction of apartments. “For sure,” Allen replied.
“Good time to get rid of taxes when they’re taking care of themselves, I guess. Sorry,” Nicholls quipped sarcastically, noting the proposed legislation that would have prohibited cities from taxing rentals.
However, Hobbs also vetoed this proposed legislation.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
