Building on an 8-year partnership for the sake of early childhood education, a recently renewed intergovernmental agreement between Yuma School District One and First Things First affords families of preschoolers continued opportunities to provide the best for their children.
Renewed during this month’s district governing board meeting on June 8, the agreement grants the District One preschool program 31 Quality First scholarships for the upcoming school year, split between the preschools housed by Pecan Grove, O.C. Johnson and Desert Mesa Elementary Schools.
“We’re always finding ways to provide more opportunities to our Yuma community and ensure that we are providing the highest quality possible to our Yuma families and children that’s going to follow them into kindergarten and into grade school and into the careers that they’ll be choosing later,” said Erica Jiminez, preschool director for District One. “Looking for high-quality preschools within our community can be expensive. These scholarships help low-income families afford quality early care and education. They’re currently vacant, so this is a perfect time for families to apply to see if they are eligible.”
The preschool scholarships are available to 4-year-olds on a first-come, first-serve basis — so Jiminez said it’s best to contact the district preschool office to apply as soon as possible, either by phone at (928) 502-4410 or email at ejimenez2@yuma.org.
As the scholarships are tied to family income, Jiminez emphasizes that confidentiality is a top priority as she and her staff walk families through the application process and gather the required information.
“Confidentiality is huge with us,” Jiminez said. “We are a partner not just with First Things First and their programs but also with our families, and we want to do our very best to ensure that we’re supporting them with the best service and in the best way we can. There is no judgment here. We want to help as many families as possible, because we know how important a positive early learning experience is prior to them going into kindergarten.”
According to Jiminez, over 200 District One families have been supported through scholarships since the district’s partnership with First Things First began in 2012.
“Yuma School District One strives to provide the best services to our community,” said Jiminez. “We are very grateful to have this partnership with First Things First, and we hope to continue this partnership, because we know what great things it’s bringing to our community, our families and our children.”
As an entity devoted to early childhood health and development, First Things First also partners with other area preschool programs — including those housed by Crane, Gadsden and Somerton school districts — to widen the pathway of academic opportunity for Yuma’s youngest residents.
“Yuma has some of the highest quality preschools throughout the whole state, and we’re really proud of the work that’s happening here,” said Rudy Ortiz, First Things First Yuma regional director. “Preschool has a lot of research that shows that if you really support the brain development that’s happening at these critical ages, these are children that will be more equipped when they join elementary school, and will actually be in the top of their class. And then later in life, they’ll be those that become great citizens in our community, less likely to drop out of high school, less likely to end up in the jail system.”
According to Ortiz, “quality is great,” but it’s accessibility to quality that makes all the difference. That’s where the scholarships come in.
“We want to make sure that our children are given the opportunities to go to a high-quality preschool institution,” he said. “There’s a lot of long-term research out there that shows that high-quality preschool education can support breaking the cycle of poverty. With these scholarships, we’re setting families up to really thrive.”
For more information on District One’s preschool programs, visit www.yuma.org/Preschool. Additional info on the Quality First scholarships provided through First Things First is available online at www.qualityfirstaz.com/providers/qf-scholarships/.