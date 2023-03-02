As the world turns, school buses continue to modernize. With the help of a $785,000 grant from A for Arizona’s Arizona Transportation Modernization Grant Program, the Yuma Schools Transportation Consortium (YSTC) will be enhancing bus safety with the installation of cameras, turn-by-turn navigation systems and location monitoring of students while on YSTC buses.

These additions will provide security benefits that will solve problems YSTC buses have been facing. A for Arizona published in its awardee snapshot that incidents of misconduct and bullying on school buses are on the rise, participating schools have been unable to accurately account for students as they go to and from school, and bus drivers have been distracted by using an antiquated paper route system.

