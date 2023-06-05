Yuma School District One is reducing diesel emissions with the help of a grant from the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) State Clean Diesel Grant Program. In the interest of benefitting air quality, the district reports that it was recently awarded $103,482.
Per District One, DERA provides funding to replace one 2004 and one 2006 diesel school bus with two 2023 liquid propane gas school buses to reduce ozone pollution. The grant’s funding comes to Maricopa County from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. The Maricopa County Air Quality Department, in turn, presented the check to District One, which will be matching 75% of the funds.
“With a fleet of 176 school buses between both districts traveling over 12,000 miles daily, reducing emissions and improving air quality plays an important role in keeping students safe and healthy,” noted Ron Schepers, director of transportation for the transportation consortium shared by District One and the Yuma Union High School District.
Per District One, reducing diesel emissions and improving the current fleet of school buses support the Yuma Schools Transportation Consortium’s mission to safely transport children to and from school. With the grant, the Yuma Schools Transportation fleet will have converted 57 diesel school buses to liquid propane gas buses since 2013.
