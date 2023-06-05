DERA Grant

An oversized check from the Maricopa Air Quality Department was presented to Yuma Schools Transportation Consortium Director Ron Schepers.

 Photo Courtesy of District One

Yuma School District One is reducing diesel emissions with the help of a grant from the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) State Clean Diesel Grant Program. In the interest of benefitting air quality, the district reports that it was recently awarded $103,482.

Per District One, DERA provides funding to replace one 2004 and one 2006 diesel school bus with two 2023 liquid propane gas school buses to reduce ozone pollution. The grant’s funding comes to Maricopa County from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. The Maricopa County Air Quality Department, in turn, presented the check to District One, which will be matching 75% of the funds.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

