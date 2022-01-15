“There is a matter that if it’s not addressed, will dramatically disrupt our financial trends,” said Yuma Elementary School District One Superintendent James Sheldahl during the district’s January governing board meeting.
This matter – aggregate expenditure limits for Arizona school districts – has been raising alarming concerns for schools across the state.
Leaders from the Crane Elementary School District and the Yuma Union High School District as well as Yuma County’s Superintendent of Schools are stressing the urgency for Arizona’s legislators to override the aggregate expenditure limit for school districts by March 1.
Enacted in 1980, the measure limits how much K–12 schools can spend in a year. Sheldahl noted in his remarks that the measure was enacted for a very different landscape of education funding in Arizona and in the country. Unless overwritten by Arizona legislators with a two-thirds vote, Sheldahl stated that school districts will face about a 16% reduction. District One, he added, is already beyond the 84% demarcation note for the reduction.
“This is revenue,” he said. “The revenue in our budget has been approved for public school districts in the budget. It’s been approved by legislators. It’s been signed by the governor. That money is there – it’s just a matter of not being able to spend it because of the expenditure limit.”
Sheldahl noted that when the limit has been exceeded in the past, the Legislature has voted to override it unceremoniously and without any upheaval.
Dale Ponder, chief of finance and operations for Crane, commented that in previous years where the override was not provided, it was denied due to the state being unable to provide support during the recession.
“However, that’s the opposite of what we’re seeing today,” Ponder said. “There’s sufficient fiscal capacity within the state to be able to allow us to be granted this override.”
Ponder cited reports from the joint legislative budget committee, stating that revenue collections are exceeding the projections by a considerable amount. He expressed that the Legislature should follow through on permitting schools to use their appropriated funds, especially since the state is a little bit more flush with cash.
If they fail to follow through, District One and Crane agree that the consequences will be catastrophic.
“If the Legislature does not act on this matter, the result will be a major disruption to school districts across the state, including District One and our partner districts throughout Yuma County,” said Sheldahl. “The Legislature could fix this tomorrow and if they don’t fix it by March 1st, then we will be looking at dramatic financial disruptions around the state that nobody really wants to contemplate.”
AzCentral recently reported on the issue, concluding that the results would be disastrous and that some schools in the state could be forced to close.
Education Forward Arizona, a nonprofit organization that seeks to advocate for education, also reported in December that without overriding the limits, school districts will have to make budget cuts in March. Without the override, they report that it will be difficult to avoid layoffs, cuts to programs or services or worse.
Discussing the numbers, Sheldahl stated that District One would be just shy of $11 million for money that has already been allocated.
Ponder stated that for Crane, it would be about $6.4 million from the operating budget.
Adding up the county’s districts, Sheldahl estimated $40 million.
“And to consider that 85 to 90% of those budgets is represented by salaries and benefits, you’re talking about people,” Sheldahl said.
Tom Tyree, Yuma County’s superintendent of schools, confirmed the major impact budget cuts would have on staff. Having previously worked in districts that didn’t always have enough funds, Tyree noted that he’s observed budget reductions of about 1–3%.
“As an administrator in school, we would look at where to make the cuts,” he said. “There’s a little bit of excess money to make those cuts, but for that small percentage, the only way you get it is to cut or reduce staff. Can you imagine if you had to cut 16–17%?”
Tyree emphasized the impact, not only on education, but on the state’s economy as well. Referring to the current state of the economy, he stated that staff reductions for budget cuts would have a dramatic impact because the school districts are collectively one of the largest employers in the state of Arizona.
“For that to happen would be absolutely devastating to our schools in a time when we need to be crawling out of this hole that the pandemic dug for us,” said Tyree. “We have got to get that fixed.”
Tyree also clarified that the issue isn’t a result of fiscal negligence or that the school districts haven’t spent money wisely, reiterating that all of the budgeted funds have already been allocated and awarded.
Tyree, Sheldahl and Ponder noted an additional complexity to the issues: politics. Sheldahl stated that it seems many legislators are intent on using the matter as a political bargaining chip. Ponder explained that a main component at play is Proposition 208, which is also known as the Tax on Incomes Exceeding $250,000 for Teacher Salaries and Schools Initiative.
Ponder stated a majority of the Legislature disagrees with the proposition. “By overriding the expenditure limit, it provides some budget capacity for 208 to be successful and therefore require them to enact that referendum that went through,” he said.
Ponder mentioned there are rumors that the override may happen, but that it may happen after March 1.
Marcos Moore, president of Crane’s governing board, suggested meeting with legislators face-to-face to learn more about their positions about the situation, but also asked Ponder if a “devastation plan” has been started.
Ponder stated that Crane is being cautious about not creating panic among staff, but that the district will need to be prepared in case things don’t go as anticipated. As for a devastation plan: “It’s in its infancy, but I’ve played around with what some numbers might look like and, yes, it’s catastrophic,” he said.
Dianne Cordery, chief financial officer for YUHSD, added that the yearly issue with these limits is irresponsible.
“It is not fiscally responsible to require schools to hold back contingency in the event that they would have to pay back potentially millions of dollars with only a few months of warning each year,” she said.
Barbara Foote, president for District One’s governing board, urged the public to write to Arizona’s legislators about the matter.
“(This is) an opportunity for everyone to take the time to shoot an email to our legislators and say, ‘Please don’t make this political. Do what is good for the children throughout the state of Arizona,’” she said. “‘...let them know that you’re aware of it and (tell them) to do the right thing and do the override for us all.”
Summarizing the districts’ calls for action, Tyree concluded that everyone needs to come together in a bipartisan way and fix this issue for the short term as well as the long term.
The window for this legislative action closes March 1.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.