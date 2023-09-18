Nineteen Scouts from the Yuma-area Boy Scouts of America Boys & Girls Troop 8051, Troop 8054 and Venturing Crew 8051 participated and completed Introduction to Leadership Skills training this summer.
The purpose of the course is to teach Scouts with leadership positions about their new roles, the organizational and leadership skills needed to most effectively reach success in that role, and to establish personal goals for each youth leader.
Troop 8051G Scoutmaster Bryan Hinton, who organized the training, noted that training Scouts and Crew members to be leaders is an “ongoing process that begins immediately when a Scout accepts a leadership position” in their respective troop and crew.
“The youth discussed vision and SMART goals, then applied them to individual and unit plans,” Hinton said.
SMART is an acronym and format to help you develop goals that are strategically aligned and include achievable measurements. SMART stands for specific, measurable, action-oriented, realistic and time- and resource-based.
The Scouts and Crew members also played a game with balloons. “The balloons were the important things in life. The leader could balance a troop even when school was added. The balloons for family, chores, sports, friends – four, five, six – got to be a lot. We told them that the leader is not alone. There is an assistant and each patrol has their leaders. There is also adult association,” Hinton explained.
The Scouts played games that reinforced the value of communication and teamwork.
In addition, Hinton added, “we worked on positions and planning. Each objective pointed back to the ideals of the Scout Oath and Law.
Hinton thanked the Journey Church for letting the Scouts use the facility.
Completion of this course grants Scouts the honor of wearing the “trained” patch and is a prerequisite for Boy Scouts to participate in more advanced leadership courses such as National Youth Leadership Training.
BSA Scouting educational programs are open to youth ages 5-18, young adults ages 14-20 and adults interested in developing young leaders.
For more information about Scouting and to find the unit closest, visit BeAScout.org.