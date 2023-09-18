Nineteen Scouts from the Yuma-area Boy Scouts of America Boys & Girls Troop 8051, Troop 8054 and Venturing Crew 8051 participated and completed Introduction to Leadership Skills training this summer.

The purpose of the course is to teach Scouts with leadership positions about their new roles, the organizational and leadership skills needed to most effectively reach success in that role, and to establish personal goals for each youth leader.

