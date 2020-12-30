Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents provided life-saving medical attention to a man who was found unconscious near the Andrade Port of Entry last week.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports that the incident happened at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday when an agent driving along Andrade Road noticed a man lying on the ground.
When the agent stopped to check on the man he realized that he needed immediate medical attention and requested help from other nearby agents who were certified EMTs.
When EMT agents arrived on scene they found the 60-year-old man was having difficulty breathing, had a weak pulse, and a purple hue to his skin.
Suspecting a possible narcotics overdose the EMTs immediately provided oxygen to the man and gave him NARCAN via nasal spray.
They then continued monitoring the man’s condition until paramedics from the Rural/Metro Fire Department arrived on scene.
Upon their arrival Rural/Metro paramedics took over medical treatment of tha man, which included administering another dose of NARCAN.
After the man regained consciousness he stated that he had recently taken morphine. He was subsequently transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further treatment.
“The life-saving efforts displayed by the Yuma Station Border Patrol agents and EMTs is a testament to their commitment to serve the general public in their time of need,” Yuma Station’s Acting Patrol Agent in Charge Kyle Harvick said. “Border security provides a safer community in many aspects. This incident and the care provided by the Yuma Station EMTs is just one of many examples. We hope the subject involved in this incident experiences a healthy recovery.”
The Yuma Sector has 62 agents trained as EMTs, with five more currently working on their certification.
Acting Patrol Agent in Charge Harvick explained that agents volunteer to receive advanced emergency medical training to not only assist their fellow agents, but also injured or hurt detainees, as well as residents of Yuma and the surrounding areas.
