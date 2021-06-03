When Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of three migrants who entered the country illegally Saturday afternoon, they realized one of them was in labor.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, at approximately 1:30 p.m. agents detected the group after they crossed the border along the river, east of the Andrade Port of Entry.
After the group was apprehended, one of the migrants, a 20-year-old female Honduran national, told the agents that she was experiencing labor pains.
As a result, agents called for an ambulance and the migrant was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where she subsequently gave birth.
Once the migrant is released from the hospital she and her baby will be turned over to a sponsor, who will provide them with accommodations.
The migrant had previously been apprehended by Yuma Sector agents in February and was returned to Mexico under Title 42, which is a mandate issued by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention that allows Customs and Border Protection to expel undocumented migrants to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in holding facilities.