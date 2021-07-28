A 10-month-old Romanian migrant had Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents all smiles Monday, as they entertained the child while her mother sought medical care.
According to Special Operations Supervisor Vincent Dulesky, the mother and her baby girl were at the Yuma Sector processing center when she experienced a medical emergency and had to be taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center for testing and care.
The mother, who is pregnant, was one of the 1,560 migrants who were apprehended over the weekend after they illegally entered the United States from Mexico.
Dulesky explained that the mother had nobody else to watch her baby and emphatically requested she remain under the care of Border Patrol agents.
An agent happily volunteered to work a double shift, performing her processing duties as well as caring for the child, until the mother returned from the hospital.
“The kid kind of took to the agent,” Dulesky said. “The agent didn’t want to make it uncomfortable for her so she volunteered to stay until the mother came back.”
Dulesky added that while most of the migrants apprehended over the weekend were in small groups, agents did encounter a handful of larger groups.
On Saturday agentsapprehended groups of 64 and 87 migrants, along with groups of 54 and 77 on Sunday.
A majority of the migrants were family units, with most having crossed illegally into the country in an area known as the “River Corridor,” which is roughly south of Avenue 17-7/8.
The migrants were mostly from the countries of Brazil, Ecuador, Honduras, Venezuela and Cuba.
Migrants commonly cross in the “River Corridor” area because there is no infrastructure to deter people from illegally crossing the border on foot.
While there are some gaps in places, the only infrastructure in the area are vehicle barriers.