Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from the Wellton Station arrested a U.S. citizen with an outstanding warrant on Saturday afternoon, and recovered a stolen vehicle .
According to information provided by U.S, Customs and Border Protection, at approximately noon, a Border Patrol agent working at the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8 referred a 2007 Ford Mustang to the secondary inspection area.
Instead of following the agent’s instructions, the driver of the car fled eastbound on the interstate at a high rate of speed.
Agents followed the car, but because he was driving in such an erratic manner they stayed a safe distance behind him.
The driver was later observed by agents exiting the interstate, and abandoning the car just north of Highway 80, west of Wellton.
Agents found the driver hiding behind some farm equipment in the area.
A search of the vehicle resulted in agents finding one gram of methamphetamine and four grams of marijuana.
Agents also determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen and that the driver had a criminal warrant for his arrest out of Iowa.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office took custody of the driver, a 59-year-old U.S. citizen from Sioux City, Iowa, and arrested him for the stolen vehicle and for possession of methamphetamine.
Deputies also arranged to have the car returned to the owner.