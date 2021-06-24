Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended several large groups of migrants who illegally crossed the border into the United States over the weekend.
Special Operations Supervisor Vincent Dulesky said that agents apprehended a total of 284 migrants in an area known as the “River Corridor,” which is roughly south of Avenue 17-7/8.
The first group of 71 migrants was apprehended on Friday. That was followed by a group of 58 on Saturday, 69 on Sunday and a group of 86 who crossed illegally on Monday.
Dulesky said that migrants commonly cross in that area because there is no infrastructure to deter people from illegally crossing the border on foot.
“That area is not designed to keep out pedestrians,” Dulesky said. “It is intended to prevent vehicle incursions.”
While there are some gaps in places, the only infrastructure in the area are vehicle barriers.
The four groups apprehended mostly consisted of family members, with a majority of them being from the countries of Brazil, Ecuador and Cuba.
Since January 1, 2021, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents have apprehended 97 groups consisting of 50 or more migrants.
Dulesky added that the Yuma Sector is starting to experience an uptick in the number of family units and unaccompanied children who are crossing.
