Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from the Wellton Station working at the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8 seized almost five pounds of fentanyl pills in a failed drug smuggling attempt Sunday night.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, at 10 p.m., a U.S. Border Patrol canine alerted to a Chevy Malibu sedan with three male occupants that was attempting to travel through the checkpoint.
Agents directed the Malibu to the secondary inspection area to conduct a search of the vehicle
During their search of the vehicle, agents found four packages of blue pills that tested positive for the characteristics of fentanyl.
The total weight of the packages was 4.93 pounds, with an estimated wholesale street value of approximately $71,680.
The passenger, who was determined to be responsible for the pills, also had an outstanding warrant for armed robbery.
The other two occupants, one of which was the vehicle owner, were unaware of the contraband and released.
The passenger, a 27-year-old U.S. citizen and Yuma resident, was charged with drug smuggling and was turned over to the Department of Public Safety for the outstanding warrant. The narcotics were seized.
Drug smugglers continue to transport concealed drugs while attempting to blend in with legitimate traffic. Operators of motor vehicles need to be cognizant of whom they are providing rides to and what they are carrying, in order to prevent unexpected consequences.
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents and canine teams continue to intercept drug smugglers attempting to transport these drugs into the interior of the United States.
