Yuma Sector agents assist Mexican government to save life on man lost in desert

On Monday, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents helped save the life of a Mexican national who was lost in the desert west of Andrade, Calif.
That morning, the Mexican Consulate contacted the Yuma Sector Border Patrol’s Foreign Operations Branch to report a man was in distress. The man claimed to have been without food or water for two days.
Initial reporting put the subject somewhere west of the U.S. Port of Entry at Andrade, Calif., in the sand dunes area. This information was provided to the Government of Mexico and Yuma Station agents.
A short time later, Yuma Station agents located the man on the Mexican side of the border wall in the sand dunes. Agents provided him with water and waited with him until Mexican authorities arrived.
“This is a prime example of how cross-border collaboration with our Mexican counterparts is of the utmost importance,” said Yuma Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum, “I am proud of our agents and thankful for the quick response of our Mexico strategic partners.”
Yuma Sector rescues are up approximately 21% compared with the same time period last year. Most of the rescues that have taken place this year occurred in the Wellton Station area of responsibility, which consists of vast expanses of desert and mountain ranges.