Wellton Border Patrol agents saved another life in the desert early Friday morning, according to the Yuma Sector Border Patrol.
While on patrol in an area of the Sonoran Desert 30 miles south of Dateland, agents suddenly started smelling smoke and began looking for a fire.
After finding a high vantage point, agents could see a brush fire that had been started by a migrant who was in distress.
When agents arrived at the location of the brush fire, they found a male Mexican national who was out of food and water and suffering from severe dehydration.
The migrant told agents that he had been part of a group that had left him behind days before.
As it turns out, Wellton station agents had already apprehended the group the man had been with, several miles from his location the previous morning.
Agents provided the migrant with food and water and an EMT administered intravenous fluids.
The man was taken into custody and will be processed accordingly.
