Yuma Sector agents seize $140k in meth

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents, with the assistance of Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge officers, seized three backpacks containing 60 packages of methamphetamine that had been dropped in the desert by suspected drug smugglers.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Cabeza Prieta wildlife officers were patrolling approximately 30 miles east of Ajo on Friday when they came across three individuals walking in the desert.
After being spotted, the three individuals, who are suspected of being drug smugglers, immediately dropped the backpacks they were carrying and fled eastbound into the desert toward the mountains.
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents responded to the area and recovered the backpacks, which contained numerous packages of what later tested to be methamphetamine.
The methamphetamine, which was seized for destruction, weighed approximately 61 pounds and had an estimated street value of more than $140,000.
Agent Jose Garibay of the Yuma Sector Public Affairs Office said agents apprehended three people in the same area the following day but it is uncertain if they were the same individuals who had been carrying the backpacks.
“We believe they were, but we are unable to bring criminal charges against them,” Garibay said.